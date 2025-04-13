Wings GM Curt Miller's joyous reaction to getting No. 1 pick in WNBA draft potentially securing Paige Bueckers

The Dallas Wings shared the enthusiastic reaction of Curt Miller, the team's executive vice president and general manager, when they secured the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

On Saturday, two days before the draft, the Wings posted on X (formerly Twitter) Miller's joyous reaction during the 2025 WNBA draft lottery held on Nov. 17. The video shows the Wings GM shouting and jumping up and down as the No. 2 pick was announced on television — revealing that Dallas owned the top selection.

On March 26, during the introductory press conference of the Wings' offseason acquisitions, Miller hilariously said:

"How about them apples for the No. 1 pick."

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers, fresh off an NCAA championship, is widely projected to be the first pick. She officially declared for the draft on March 28 through ESPN's Rebecca Lobo. Even before the announcement, several pundits have said that the prospect is a "lock at No. 1."

Curt Miller was hired by the Connecticut Sun as coach in December 2015. The following season, he assumed the GM role and left the team in 2022. Following his two-year stint as coach of the LA Sparks (2023-2024), the Wings hired him on Nov. 7.

Miller is a two-time Coach of the Year and won the WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year in 2017.

Curt Miller on the Wings' offseason moves: "Exciting"

While the Dallas Wings prepare to welcome star guard Paige Bueckers, they made several moves to upgrade their roster this offseason. In the March 26 media conference, Curt Miller and the team presented their new additions, DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Ty Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen.

"It’s just exciting," Miller said. "It started with Arike (Ogunbowale) and the partnership. It starts with the synergy with the basketball staff. ... I’m really excited about this four. … We got a lot of work ahead of us. I can’t wait to support this coaching staff, which I think is elite."

Dallas had the second-worst record (9-31) in 2024. Their offseason moves were made to surround four-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale with much-needed firepower. The team's chances in the upcoming season look promising with the projected arrival of Bueckers.

The 2025 WNBA draft will be on Monday at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City. This year's draft is headlined by Bueckers, along with USC forward Kiki Iriafen, LSU forward Aneesah Morrow and TCU guard Hailey Van Lith.

