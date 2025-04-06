Wings star DiJonai Carrington flexes lethal offseason grind with 4-words

Dallas Wings newcomer DiJonai Carrington is preparing for her first season with the Texan franchise. After representing Mist BC in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, the guard/forward shifted her focus to the W, where she'll play for a potential contender.

Her trainer, Justin Razooky, shared a clip of the work he and Carrington are putting in ahead of the season. The former Connecticut Sun star was working on her long-range shot with a variety of drills, first running up and down, getting the pass and shooting the ball, then working on her corner shots with a defender trying to block her.

DiJonai Carrington shared the video on her Instagram story, adding a four-word message to describe the workout.

"3's plsss for brekkyy 🍔," she captioned the post.

Carrington's story

Carrington is coming off a remarkable season, her last with the Sun, improving her numbers and performances to win the 2024 Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Carrington averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. She posted the best season of her four-year career by not only being more consistent on the offensive side of the ball but also taking the responsibility of guarding the opponent's best player on a nightly basis.

The Wings have renewed expectations with DiJonai Carrington and more additions such as NaLyssa Smith and Tyasha Harris. The stage is set for Carrington to shine in Dallas.

DiJonai Carrington explains what she's most excited about in the future

Ahead of her debut with the Wings, DiJonai Carrington was presented as a new member of Reebok's basketball lineup, joining fellow WNBA star Angel Reese, the face of the basketball division. The company announced Carrington's arrival with posts across social media, including a six-minute interview to share more details about the player.

She discussed what excites her the most about the future, explaining that she's scratching the surface of her peak.

"I would say the thing that makes most excited about my future is the fact that nobody even knows how good I can be," Carrington said (Ts- 3:41). "I think it's partially due to the injuries that I have had and the fact that I haven't had but two offseasons, including this one, healthy to where I could just work on getting better at basketball and my skills."

DiJonai Carrington can be one of the best additions in the 2025 WNBA season.

