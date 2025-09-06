"Without CC, she got no competition" - WNBA fans react to A'ja Wilson overtaking Napheesa Collier as favorite in MVP race

With less than three games remaining in the regular season, the race for the WNBA MVP Award is heating up. Although Minnesota's Napheesa Collier had been the favorite to win the award due to her early performances, Aces star A'ja Wilson has overtaken her in recent weeks.

Ad

Wilson, the reigning MVP, has been in scintillating form since the All-Star break and is being tipped to win the award once again. NBA Central reported this on X on Friday.

"A’Ja Wilson is now the FAVORITE to win MVP, per @PlayProphetX," NBA Central wrote.

WNBA fans reacted in the comments, with some saying Wilson had a chance due to Caitlin Clark's injuries.

Tony G 🇮🇹 @TGTatum4_3 @TheDunkCentral @PlayProphetX Only because Caitlin Clark is out for the season

Ad

Trending

2 @HoodiiShai @TheDunkCentral @PlayProphetX Without CC, she got no competition

Ad

Although many felt Wilson benefited from Clark's absence, they recognized Wilson deserved the favorite tag.

Emperor.SOL @Solana_Emperor @TheDunkCentral @PlayProphetX And rightly so

Ad

υρтσωη 👑🪄 @Uptown2LA_ @TheDunkCentral @PlayProphetX Obviously. She’s been been hooping

Ad

Wattson (❖,❖) @MasterWattson @TheDunkCentral @PlayProphetX they might as well engrave her name on the trophy already 💀

Ad

JBond @jbondwagon @TheDunkCentral @PlayProphetX Well, she was unanimous MVP last year 🤷‍♂️

Ad

Despite a slow start to the season, the Aces and Wilson have picked up the pace. The team is currently on a 13-game win streak, with the center leading Las Vegas from the front. Having recorded four 30+ point games before the All-Star break, Wilson has taken that number to eight in the second half of the season.

These performances have elevated her points tally, with the two-time MVP averaging 23.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. On the other hand, Collier, who had a great start to the season, has lost her form in recent games, mostly due to her missing 10 games due to injury.

Ad

The forward is averaging 23.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, helping her team lead the standings. Wilson’s late-season surge, however, has given her a strong chance to retain her crown.

A'ja Wilson outclasses Napheesa Collier as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx suffered their ninth loss of the season on Thursday in Las Vegas, in a highly anticipated clash between MVP frontrunners A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier.

Ad

Despite the Lynx entering as table toppers, Wilson’s 30+ point outing dominated their Collier and co. This was the Aces' 13th straight win as Collier was shut out from the game by a resilient Vegas front court. She recorded 12 points and 6 rebounds, but was unable to deliver a third straight win.

On the other hand, Wilson recorded 31 points and 8 rebounds, her 12th 30+ point game of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More