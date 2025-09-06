"Without CC, she got no competition" - WNBA fans react to A'ja Wilson overtaking Napheesa Collier as favorite in MVP race

With less than three games remaining in the regular season, the race for the WNBA MVP Award is heating up. Although Minnesota's Napheesa Collier had been the favorite to win the award due to her early performances, Aces star A'ja Wilson has overtaken her in recent weeks.
Wilson, the reigning MVP, has been in scintillating form since the All-Star break and is being tipped to win the award once again. NBA Central reported this on X on Friday.
"A’Ja Wilson is now the FAVORITE to win MVP, per @PlayProphetX," NBA Central wrote.
WNBA fans reacted in the comments, with some saying Wilson had a chance due to Caitlin Clark's injuries.
Although many felt Wilson benefited from Clark's absence, they recognized Wilson deserved the favorite tag.
Despite a slow start to the season, the Aces and Wilson have picked up the pace. The team is currently on a 13-game win streak, with the center leading Las Vegas from the front. Having recorded four 30+ point games before the All-Star break, Wilson has taken that number to eight in the second half of the season.
These performances have elevated her points tally, with the two-time MVP averaging 23.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. On the other hand, Collier, who had a great start to the season, has lost her form in recent games, mostly due to her missing 10 games due to injury.
The forward is averaging 23.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, helping her team lead the standings. Wilson’s late-season surge, however, has given her a strong chance to retain her crown.
A'ja Wilson outclasses Napheesa Collier as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx
The Minnesota Lynx suffered their ninth loss of the season on Thursday in Las Vegas, in a highly anticipated clash between MVP frontrunners A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier.
Despite the Lynx entering as table toppers, Wilson’s 30+ point outing dominated their Collier and co. This was the Aces' 13th straight win as Collier was shut out from the game by a resilient Vegas front court. She recorded 12 points and 6 rebounds, but was unable to deliver a third straight win.
On the other hand, Wilson recorded 31 points and 8 rebounds, her 12th 30+ point game of the season.