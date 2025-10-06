WNBA abruptly rejected Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart’s major business offer in Unrivaled

Last week, Napheesa Collier made headlines when she delivered a scathing tirade against WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert during her exit interview. Now, more details about Collier's interactions with Engelbert and the WNBA front office this past year are coming to light.On Monday, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Kendra Andrews reported that Collier and her business partner Breanna Stewart had made a business offer to the WNBA with regard to their startup league Unrivaled.&quot;Collier and Stewart initially offered the WNBA a small equity share in Unrivaled to show alignment, multiple sources say, but ultimately such a partnership could have violated league rules, and they were turned down,&quot; Shelburne and Andrews wrote.According to the ESPN report, Engelbert and the WNBA front office weren't willing to take a risk on Unrivaled at the time.&quot;The WNBA was focused on its own revenue growth, and it was still unclear whether Unrivaled would be viable.&quot;Shelburne and Andrews added that the key points Collier delivered in her tirade last week, had been &quot;on her mind for months,&quot; ever since she and her husband Alex Bazzell met with Engelbert in February.Reportedly, it was during this meeting in which Engelbert made the controversial comments about Caitlin Clark needing to be &quot;grateful&quot; for the platform that the WNBA provides.According to Shelburne and Andrews: &quot;Multiple sources contacted by ESPN said Collier had relayed Engelbert's comments to them within several days of the February meeting.&quot;Engelbert has since responded to Collier's verbal takedown, saying that she never made such comments about Clark. The tension created in this situation has added to the complexity of the CBA talks between the WNBA and the players' union, for which Collier serves as vice president.Report: Napheesa Collier cancels meeting with WNBA CommissionerThere appears to be no resolution for the Collier-Engelbert situation in the near future, as Shelburne and Andrews have also reported this week that the Minnesota Lynx star cancelled a meeting with Engelbert.&quot;Collier had previously texted Engelbert that she was open to meeting with her next week to discuss the criticism of Engelbert and the league at her news conference Tuesday,&quot; Shelburne and Andrews explained.Yahoo Sports @YahooSportsLINKBREAKING: Napheesa Collier has cancelled her meeting with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, per @kendra__andrews and @ramonashelburne. Engelbert's press conference Friday “pushed the relationship beyond repair.”Any hopes of the two key WNBA personalities mending fences were supposedly dashed after Engelbert questioned the accuracy of Collier's recollection regarding their February meeting.