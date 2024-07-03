WNBA All-Star 2024: Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese headline 24-member star-studded All-Star players list

Two-time WNBA champion A'ja Wilson and rookie sensations Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese lead the players that will see action in this year's WNBA All-Star game on July 20 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The 24-member All-Star roster was revealed over ESPN ahead of the marquee showdown between the two-time defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever on Tuesday.

A'ja Wilson, 27, who is currently averaging 26.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 steals, will make her sixth WNBA All-Star appearance. She will lead the USA Women's National Team in the Midseason Classic.

Joining her in the team are her Aces teammates Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray as well as Naphessa Collier (Minnesota), Brittney Griner, Kahleah Copper, Diana Taurasi (Phoenix), Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu (New York). Completing the team are Jewell Loyd (Seattle) and Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut).

It is the same team that will represent the United States in the Paris Olympic Games beginning later this month.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese lead the WNBA All-Stars, becoming the first two rookies since 2014 who were named All-Stars after Shoni Schimmel (Atlanta) and Chiney Ogwumike (Connecticut).

Caitlin Clark leads all rookies this season in scoring and assists with norms of 16.2 points and 6.9 assists, to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals for the Fever (8-12). Reese, meanwhile, paces all freshmen in rebounds with 11.8 boards while scoring 13.2 points for the 7-11 Sky .

The rest of the WNBA All-Star squad are Dewanna Bonner and Brionna Jones (Connecticut), Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana), Alisha Gray (Atlanta), Dearica Hamby (LA Sparks), Jonquel Jones (New York), Kayla McBride (Minnesota), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas) and Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle).

The WNBA All-Star votes are 50% from the fans with players and media members making up 25% each.

Caitlin Clark and teammate Aliyah Boston lead fan votes

The Indiana Fever duo of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston finished first and second in fan votes after the final tally was released in time for the announcement of the roster for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Rookie Clark garnered 700,735 votes followed by Boston at 618,680. A'ja Wilson of the two-time defending WNBA champions Las Vegas finished third with 607,300.

As per WNBA mechanics, the top 10 vote-getters automatically earned a spot in the All-Star Game and if the player is not with Team USA she is assigned to Team WNBA.

Breanna Stewart (New York) came in at fourth with 424,135 and Angel Reese (Chicago) rounded out the top five with 381,518.

