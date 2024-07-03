WNBA All-Star game: Date, time, venue and rosters for blockbuster WNBA All-Star team vs USA women's national team game 

The WNBA All-Star games are almost here and the fans will soon have the chance to witness one of the most anticipated events in the WNBA all year. The league announced the dates, time, venue, and the players who will be participating in the All-Star game through a social media post.

WNBA posted an image containing the abovementioned details. This year the format of the All-Star game will be a little different. As the Paris Olympics are near, the All-Star game will be between the WNBA All-Stars and the USA Women's national team participating in the Olympics.

WNBA All-Star game: Date, time and venue

The league also made a press release on the official website containing more details for the fans. The WNBA All-Stars vs Women's Team USA will take place on 20 July 2024. The tip-off for the game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. PT.

The highly anticipated game will take place at the Footprint Center at the home of the Phoenix Mercury in Phoenix, Arizona. It will be host to the center of two full days involving WNBA activities to entertain the fans.

WNBA All-Star game: Roster

This year the WNBA All-Star game will see the first time first-time All-Star selections like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese go against 11-time All-Star veterans like Diana Taurasi and many others on the USA national team.

The roster for the All-Star side: DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun), Aaliyah Boston (Indiana Fever), Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream), Dearica Hamby (LA Sparks), Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun), Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty), Kayla McBridge (Minnesota Lynx), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Arike OgunBowale (Dallas Wings), Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm) and Angel Reese (Chicago Sky).

The roster for the Women's Team USA taking on the All-Stars: Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Kahleah Cooper (Phoenix Mercury), Chelsea Grey (Las Vegas Aces), Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Jewel Loyo (Seattle Storm), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Diana Taurasi (Pheonix Mercury), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun), A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces).

Where to watch the WNBA All-Star vs Women's Team USA game?

The WNBA All-Star game vs Women's Team USA will be televised on the ABC network from 8:30 p.m. ET, the same time as the scheduled tip-off. However, the fan can expect the coverage to begin half an hour or an hour earlier than the tip-off time.

