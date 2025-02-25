WNBA analyst doubles down on Ariel Atkins trade referencing Candace Parker-led 2021 success

Ariel Atkins’ move from the Washington Mystics to the Chicago Sky has sparked debate about the Sky’s direction. WNBA analyst Annie Costabile, in a series of X posts, doubled down on a fan who disapproved of the direction Sky’s GM Jeff Pagliocca is taking.

Costabile first reminded the fan that the “formula” worked when the Sky brought in Candace Parker en route to winning a title in 2021.

“The Sky already did this. It's how the 2021 team was built. Hate it all you want, but there's a reason why this method works and it's bc a lot of people are placing too much value on the draft.”

It led to a debate between her and the fan, as the fan insisted that this time around, they are not getting Candace. Her response:

“IDK what this even means? Of course they're not getting Candace Parker back. So you're saying they'll never win another title without CP?”

Her final response:

“Candace was the LAST PIECE to the Sky's title team. In the years leading up to signing her as a FA, James Wade executed a number of moves that were questioned at the time. The point is not that this move puts the Sky in title contention. It's a step in a long-term plan.”

Skeptics have argued that the trade for Ariel Atkins was a desperate move with long-term implications for the Sky. However, history has shown that the Sky has struggled to build through the draft.

In the past, former coach and GM James Wade made bold trades and signings as they attempted to maintain a competitive edge. Now, new GM Jeff Pagliocca appears to be following a similar playbook.

While fans may argue that the organization has given up a valuable draft pick, they still have a stockpile of draft assets. This includes four first-round picks and four second-round picks over the next three drafts.

GM Pagliocca has also made moves to build a competitive roster, signing veteran guards Courtney Vandersloot and Kia Nurse. Only time will tell if the move will pay off in the long or short run.

Ariel Atkins' move draws a reaction from new teammate Angel Reese

Ariel Atkins’ bold move to the Chicago Sky on Feb. 23 has received a reaction from Angel Reese.

Reese, who also plays with Atkins on the Rose BC team in Unrivaled league, posted a reaction to the move.

"walked in Unrivaled with no teammates & now i’m walking out with 2 #skytown," Angel Reese wrote.

Ariel Atkins averaged 14.9 points per game for the Mystics during the 2024 season and shot 35.7% from 3-point range. Her addition will address the Sky’s struggles with 3-point shooting last season.

