WNBA analyst hypes up 6-foot-6 French phenom in 2025 draft as female version of Victor Wembanyama

The WNBA has seen its popularity skyrocket since the arrival of the Caitlin Clark-led rookie class in 2024. The 2025 draft class also boasts an array of talented prospects, including a highly touted international player who has drawn comparisons to the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year.

WNBA analyst Mark Schindler, in an article on The Ringer published on Friday, compared 19-year-old French phenom Dominique Malonga, a 6-foot-6 center, to San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

"What if I told you that, two years after Victor Wembanyama's arrival in the NBA, there’s another French phenom with ridiculous upside who is poised to change basketball?" Schindler wrote.

In his piece, Schindler noted that Malonga, who plays for ASVEL Féminin of the Ligue Féminine de Basketball (LFB), embodies the qualities now required of modern centers in the league. Several teams in the lottery, including the Washington Mystics, who hold the No. 4 pick in the draft, are in need of center depth.

"Today’s centers have to be efficient and make decisions with the ball in their hands. ... In short, they need to look more like Malonga," Schindler said.

Furthermore, he stated that Malonga has the potential to revolutionize the role of post players in the WNBA, drawing comparisons to reigning Finals MVP Jonquel Jones.

"Malonga has the potential to become the face of the next wave of post players in the W. ... Malonga has sharpened her craft as a screener, roller, and finisher out of ball screens. ... The closest comparison in that regard is probably former MVP Jonquel Jones."

WNBA draft prospect Dominique Malonga named EuroCup Women's February MVP

Dominique Malonga, a top prospect for the 2025 WNBA Draft, was named EuroCup Women MVP for February. It marked the second time this season she has received the honor, having also been recognized in November.

Malonga's dominant performances earned her a double-double average of 20.5 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. The French teenager played a crucial role in helping LDLC ASVEL Féminin advance to the EuroCup Women semifinals.

Malonga delivered standout performances in the quarterfinals against Spar Girona, recording 23 points and 10 rebounds in the first game and 18 points and 14 rebounds in the second.

