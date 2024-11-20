WNBA analyst makes opinion clear on Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers' potential fit while addressing concerns from fans

The Dallas Wings have the highly sought-after first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and many analysts anticipate that the franchise will select the highly regarded guard, Paige Bueckers. Pairing the University of Connecticut star with four-time All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale presents an exciting prospect for Wings fans.

The reaction to the Wings winning the first pick was mixed, with many fans disappointed that Bueckers could miss out on the chance to play with the Los Angeles Sparks (the Sparks hold the No. 2 pick).

Bueckers has a passionate following and many of her fans apparently criticized Ogunbowale on social media following the news. Some felt the two wouldn't be able to gel on the court.

Speaking on NBC Sports, Callie Fin addressed concerns from fans about the two players' potential fit on the same team.

"I also saw people joking about maybe Arike and Paige not being a good fit. I would argue actually to the contrary," Fin said. "If your issue or concern is that Arike likes to have the ball in her hands too much and that's not going to work for Paige, I assure you it will not be a problem." (4:02)

Callie Fin believes that Dallas could be the perfect fit for Bueckers. Aside from the fact that she could work alongside Ogunbowale, Dallas is a massive sports market and the organization also hired a new general manager in Curt Miller.

Fin said that there may still be a few UConn fans who are "salty" about Ogunbowale's strong performances against the Huskies during her playing days with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In the Final Four stage of the 2018 NCAA tournament, Ogunbowale hit the game-winning shot to eliminate UConn.

Arike Ogunbowale reacts to Dallas Wings winning first pick and potential pairing with Paige Bueckers

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers returns the ball against the Boston University Terriers at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Photo Credit: Imagn

Going into Sunday's WNBA draft lottery, the Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks and Washington Mystics were all in the running for the first pick. Per ESPN, the Wings had a 45.4% chance of winning the pick and that is exactly what happened.

The Wings' star player Arike Ogunbowale was thrilled when the news broke and posted the following message on X

"I just fell to my knees. THANK YOU LORD!"

UConn guard Paige Bueckers is the clear favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the next WNBA draft, which will take place on April 14, 2025

Ogunbowale has played her entire six-year professional career with the Wings. Over 190 games, she averaged 20.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

