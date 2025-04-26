WNBA analyst points out two key improvements that will benefit Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso duo in sophomore year with Sky

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso both had productive rookie campaigns. Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds, and Cardoso 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds. Both players' seasons, though, were ultimately truncated due to injury.

Reese suffered a hairline fracture in her left wrist that caused her to miss the final six games of the season, while Cardoso missed four weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason.

The Sky sought to improve their lot from the 13-27 record of a season ago. They drafted Hailey Van Lillith with the 11th pick in 2025 and brought back veteran Courtney Vandersoot for a second act with the team.

However, if the Sky wants to get back in the playoff mix, their former All-Rookie duo of Reese and Cardoso will have to take some steps forward in their development.

According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, Angel Reese spent January to March developing her scoring ability at Unrivalled. Though she averaged nearly 14 points per contest, most of them came in the paint.

Reese averaged nearly 14 points per game with the majority of her buckets coming in the paint. As the WNBA is following the trend of the NBA, with bigs that can shoot from the outside becoming en vogue, Reese is also looking to add the perimeter jump shot to her repertoire.

Already a rim protector and defensive anchor, Kamilla Cordoso’s growth will be her continued offensive evolution, an ongoing process that dates back to her days at the University of South Carolina.

Cardoso is showing an ability to score, averaging 20.2 points and 11.0 rebounds for Shanghai in the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA).

Angel Reese announces arrival in Chicago for training camp

The 2025 WNBA season looms on the horizon and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese announced that she was back in the city for the team’s upcoming training camp, which commences on Sunday, April 27.

Last season, Reese averaged 13.6 points and a league-leading 13.1 rebounds per game in 34 appearances. The 2024 WNBA All-Rookie selection and All-Star was the only first-year player in the league to average a double-double.

Following the conclusion of the WNBA, she competed in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled League. The full-court 3-on-3 league featured many notable players from the WNBA, amongst them were Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier and Arike Ogunbowale.

Reese averaged 13.3 points and 12.1 rebounds as a member of the Rose Basketball Club, the team that won the league championship.

The Sky finished a disappointing 13-27 in 2024 and missed the playoffs. Chicago will need an improved Reese if it hopes to improve their lot in 2025.

