WNBA analyst sees pathway for LA Sparks to nail final playoff spot after Cameron Brink's return from injury

WNBA analyst Sarah Spain predicted that the LA Sparks will grab the eighth and final playoff spot this season, following Cameron Brink’s return from injury. The Sparks have won five of their last six games.Brink returned to the lineup after 13 months during Tuesday’s game vs. the Aces. She put up five points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.Over that stretch, they defeated the Connecticut Sun twice, the Washington Mystics twice and the New York Liberty. On Wednesday’s episode of the “DLS Hoops” podcast, Spain noted the team’s stellar play over this period and spoke highly of their playoff chances.“The LA Sparks have won five games in a row and guess who just got cleared to play?” Spain said. “I had pretty much given up on the Sparks… I am interested to see if they can keep it up.” (09:50)At the time of writing, the Washington Mystics (13-13), Golden State Valkyries (12-13) and Sparks (11-15) are ranked eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively, in the standings. LA is two games behind the eighth seed. The Las Vegas Aces (14-13) are also in the race, as the team is leading the Mystics by half a game.With less than 20 regular-season games left, LA will face Washington twice and the Valkyries once. Winning these games will be crucial if the team hopes to grab the eighth seed.Will Cameron Brink be key for the Sparks in the playoff hunt?Cameron Brink only saw 14 minutes of action in her first game back, but was productive, posting one of the team’s highest +/- at +7. She has been away from the court for 13 months and will undoubtedly need more playing time under her belt to shake off the rust.Once Brink is up to speed, she is a shot-blocking center who can stretch the floor with her 3-point shooting. At 6-foot-4, Brink is a menacing presence in the paint and will be key for LA moving forward.On paper, a core of Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens, Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink looks better than any lineup the Mystics or the Valkyries can put forward. With that being said, the Sparks’ playoff hopes will likely depend on how Brink adjusts after her extended absence