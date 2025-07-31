  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Cameron Brink
  • WNBA analyst sees pathway for LA Sparks to nail final playoff spot after Cameron Brink's return from injury

WNBA analyst sees pathway for LA Sparks to nail final playoff spot after Cameron Brink's return from injury

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:44 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty
WNBA analyst predicts LA Sparks will make the playoffs following Cameron Brink's return (Credits: Getty)

WNBA analyst Sarah Spain predicted that the LA Sparks will grab the eighth and final playoff spot this season, following Cameron Brink’s return from injury. The Sparks have won five of their last six games.

Ad

Brink returned to the lineup after 13 months during Tuesday’s game vs. the Aces. She put up five points, three rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

Over that stretch, they defeated the Connecticut Sun twice, the Washington Mystics twice and the New York Liberty. On Wednesday’s episode of the “DLS Hoops” podcast, Spain noted the team’s stellar play over this period and spoke highly of their playoff chances.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“The LA Sparks have won five games in a row and guess who just got cleared to play?” Spain said. “I had pretty much given up on the Sparks… I am interested to see if they can keep it up.” (09:50)

youtube-cover
Ad

At the time of writing, the Washington Mystics (13-13), Golden State Valkyries (12-13) and Sparks (11-15) are ranked eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively, in the standings. LA is two games behind the eighth seed. The Las Vegas Aces (14-13) are also in the race, as the team is leading the Mystics by half a game.

With less than 20 regular-season games left, LA will face Washington twice and the Valkyries once. Winning these games will be crucial if the team hopes to grab the eighth seed.

Ad

Will Cameron Brink be key for the Sparks in the playoff hunt?

Cameron Brink only saw 14 minutes of action in her first game back, but was productive, posting one of the team’s highest +/- at +7. She has been away from the court for 13 months and will undoubtedly need more playing time under her belt to shake off the rust.

Ad
Ad

Once Brink is up to speed, she is a shot-blocking center who can stretch the floor with her 3-point shooting. At 6-foot-4, Brink is a menacing presence in the paint and will be key for LA moving forward.

On paper, a core of Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby, Azura Stevens, Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink looks better than any lineup the Mystics or the Valkyries can put forward. With that being said, the Sparks’ playoff hopes will likely depend on how Brink adjusts after her extended absence

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications