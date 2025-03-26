WNBA analyst shares Rhyne Howard's fit with 6-foot guard on new look Atlanta Dream

WNBA analyst Sabreena Merchant voiced her opinion on how Rhyne Howard would fit in with the Atlanta Dream’s 6-foot guard, Allisha Gray. The Dream made several moves this offseason and look like a completely new team. They signed Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough in free agency and now boast a refreshed lineup.

On Tuesday's "Locked on Women’s Basketball," Merchant was asked about any revamped teams she’s excited to see this season. She first explained her excitement to see the LA Sparks, who added Kelsey Plum to their lineup during the offseason.

Merchant then shed light on her excitement to see what the Atlanta Dream plays like:

“I am also fascinated by what the Atlanta Dream are going to look like. I thought they started to figure out what their identity was going to be at the end of the regular season with that lineup of Canada, Howard, Alicia Gray, Tina Charles... and when you get the opportunity to get Britney Griner and Brie Jones, you go for it.”

She explained how Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray will be great for the team:

“I have so many questions, but I love all the talent there, and I'm betting on Ryne Howard and Allisha Gray to just be really good, all-star-level players and make things work out there.”

Both Howard and Gray were stellar for the Dream in 2024. Howard made 30 appearances, recording 17.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Gray made 40 appearances, recording 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard were stellar in the Unrivaled league

Atlanta Dream teammates Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray (Image via Getty)

Atlanta Dream teammates Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard had stellar seasons in Unrivaled. Howard played for the Vinyl BC and led them to the Unrivaled finals, recording 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Meanwhile, Allisha Gray was key for the Lunar Owls and helped them capture the top seed in the six-team 3-on-3 league. Gray made 14 appearances, recording 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Both players showed a better version of themselves than they did with the Atlanta Dream in 2024. It’ll be interesting to see whether they give fans more of the same when the new season tips off in May.

