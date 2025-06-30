WNBA announces massive expansion with Philly, Detroit, and Cleveland joining the league

Followed by Golden State, the WNBA has now announced Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Detroit as its newest expansion cities. It is being reported that Cleveland will get its team at the start of the 2028 season, followed by Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030.

The cities of Cleveland and Detroit have had their own WNBA franchises in the past. Meanwhile, Philadelphia also had a team in the ABL. All three teams have NBA ownership groups and paid a $250 million fee for the expansion.

Addressing the announcement on Sunday, Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores said:

“This is a huge win for Detroit and the WNBA.”

“Today marks the long-hoped-for return of the WNBA to a city with deep basketball roots and a championship tradition.”

The new WNBA teams in Cleveland and Detroit are expected to play in NBA arenas, while Philadelphia plans to open a new building.

"The demand for women’s basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

“This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women’s professional basketball.”

