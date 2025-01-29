WNBA champ edging closer to sign with Angel Reese & Sky in sensational homecoming move

The Angel Reese-led Chicago Sky are reportedly close to reuniting with a former star who just won the WNBA championship last season. Courtney Vandersloot was on the team's radar this offseason, becoming their No. 1 target once they learned Jewell Loyd wasn't interested in joining them.

According to Annie Costabile and Alexa Phillipou, Chicago is expected to reunite with Vandersloot this offseason.

“After accomplishing that goal with the Liberty last season, Vandersloot entered free agency with a new priority: compete for a franchise that values her. According to multiple sources out of Unrivaled, the Sky’s All-Time assist leader is expected to return to the franchise that drafted her with the third overall pick in the 2011 WNBA draft," Costabile wrote.

Phillipou and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN confirmed that the now-former New York Liberty veteran was heading back to Wintrust Arena.

After signing with the Liberty in 2023, Courtney Vandersloot played in two consecutive WNBA Finals, winning the championship last year in a hard-fought five-game series against the Minnesota Lynx.

Vandersloot, drafted as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft is a 14-year veteran. She played 31 games last season, averaging 22.3 minutes, 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the field.

Angel Reese reportedly reached out to Sky's front office to talk about potential moves

While they signed Courtney Vandersloot, the Chicago Sky are still one or two pieces away from becoming a playoff team. After missing out on the big party in the final days of the 2024 season, Angel Reese has reportedly reached out to executives to talk about the team's needs. Following an All-Star campaign in her rookie season, Reese's voice has become more important to the front office.

According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Reese has suggested ways to improve the team to the front office.

"Reese said she has texted Sky executives about what she has had access to and what she believes the team needs to implement moving forward," Andrews wrote.

The Chicago Sky already parted with Teresa Weatherspoon after one season on the sideline. They brought Tyler Marsh in to coach them and now a proven veteran is making her return to the organization.

Angel Reese is working on her game while playing for Rose BC in Unrivaled. If she can reach the next level of performance, Chicago will be a force to be reckoned with for several years.

