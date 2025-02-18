WNBA champ Nyara Sabally posts NSFW gesture as she is forced to create new Twitter account

2024 WNBA champion Nyara Sabally vented her frustrations on social media after her X account was hacked. The New York Liberty forward/center was obviously shocked when she tried to login to her previous X account, only to find out that it had been deactivated.

On Tuesday, Sabally took to Instagram to inform her fans about the disappointing news, and didn't hold back when addressing the culprit. Sabally shared a pic of herself and added the following message:

"Whoever deactivated my twitter acc... 🖕🏾"

N. Sabally reveals her X account was hacked. Photo Credit: Nyara Sabally's IG account

The 24-year-old German star warned her fans that any messages they may have received from her previous account was not from her as she has not been on the application "in months."

"I had to make a new one it is @NyaraSabally," Sabally said. "This is my only acc! And if you got a message from me in the past week that was not me. Haven't used the app in months."

Anyone who has experience with social media knows that losing an account to a hacker is definitely annoying and frustrating. Nyara Sabally must have lost all her previous posts, and will have to rebuild her followers.

So that there was no confusion, Sabally did share a second message on her Instagram story, which was as screenshot of her new X account.

N. Sabally shares a screenshot of her new X account Photo Credit: Nyara Sabally's IG account

Following a four-year spell at the University of Oregon that was filled with highs and lows (Sabally was injured in 2018 and 2019 and missed the bulk of the team's game's), Sabally was selected as the fifth pick in the 2022 WNBA draft by the New York Liberty.

Over the last two seasons, the 6-foot-5 post player has become a regular feature in the Liberty's lineup. Last season, she played in 26 games and helped guide the franchise to their first-ever championship.

Nyara Sabally shares collection of pics celebrating New York Liberty's historic WNBA championship

New York Liberty forward Nyara Sabally shoots the ball against LA Sparks forward Dearica Hamby at Crypto.com Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Nyara Sabally was a part of the 2024 New York Liberty team that won the franchise's first-ever WNBA championship. Coach Sandy Brondello's team was outstanding throughout the year, finishing with a league-best 32-8 record.

Playoff wins over the Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces meant only the Minnesota Lynx stood in the way of the New York Liberty's first championship. Led by strong performances from Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, New York won the series in five games.

Following the historic series win in October, Sabally shared a collection of photos on her Instagram account celebrating the Liberty's title.

In one of the photos, Sabally was seen alongside her teammates with the coveted trophy. In another, she celebrated with a bottle of champagne.

