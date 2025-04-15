WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announces major plan against fan hate after chaotic 2024 season

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has seen the league grow during her tenure. However, the increased popularity has brought some challenges, including an increase in hateful comments from fans.

Cathy Engelbert, before the 2025 draft on Monday, announced plans to tackle fan hate. She shared that the league has assembled a task force that will tackle online hate and vitriol targeted at players and teams.

“We want to ensure that the WNBA remains a space where everyone -- players, fans and corporate partners -- feel safe, valued and empowered,” Commissioner Engelbert said.

“There’s no space for hate, and I think there is just continuing drain on all of us, on players, on staff, staff on our teams,” Engelbert added. “After last year, I think we just really wanted to do something ... it was time to put this task force together and really hit it head-on, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

According to Engelbert, the task force will feature a four-pronged approach: monitoring social media/digital platforms, strengthening conduct standards, added security measures and mental health services.

Last season saw an increase in racist, misogynistic, anti-gay and vile comments directed at players and teams both on social media and offline. New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart saw her wife subjected to threats via mail during the 2024 WNBA Finals.

Cathy Engelbert on No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers' Unrivaled contract

Cathy Engelbert responded to the news that new Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is set to earn more in the Unrivaled Tournament than in all her rookie scale salary.

"I think, first of all, Paige already announced that six months ago or so," Engelbert said. "I think it was already announced that Paige was signing a three-year deal with them and had equity in the league.

"Obviously I'm really proud of what [Unrivaled founders and WNBA stars] Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart have thought through with that league."

Paige Bueckers is reportedly set to earn $350,000 in her first year in the Unrivaled Tournament, according to Annir Costabile of Front Office. Her rookie-scale salary as the No. 1 pick will be $78,831 in her rookie year and $348,198 over the next four years.

