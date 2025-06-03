WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 3 ft. Natasha Cloud

Three weeks into the 2025 season, the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) race remains in flux. While a few have maintained their spots in the top 5, a handful has emerged as noteworthy candidates. The offense across the league has headlined the fast start but defensive standouts have also gotten a fair share of the limelight.

The New York Liberty have strung together seven straight wins behind a suffocating defense that is the best in the WNBA. They are unsurprisingly well-represented in the latest edition of the DPOY rankings.

2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Power Rankings after Week 1

#5 Napheesa Collier

The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year anchors the Lynx defense, which ranks fourth in defensive rating. Minnesota’s play on this end seems to have regressed compared to last year’s run, but Napheesa Collier remains stout.

Collier’s length, mobility and defensive versatility allows her to make up for some of her teammates’ shortcomings. She picks up the slack every time the team needs somebody to step up.

#4 Leonie Fiebich

New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello gave Leonie Fiebich major minutes in last year’s playoffs because of her hustle and excellent defensive play. The trend has continued early in the 2025 campaign. Fiebich isn’t logging in as many minutes but has been instrumental in the team’s 87.7 defensive rating, the best in the WNBA by a wide margin.

Fiebich can chase guards around the perimeter and jostle under the boards. She might arguably be New York’s most versatile defender, giving her the No. 4 spot in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year ladder.

#3 Satou Sabally

Satou Sabally has turned heads with her offense, averaging a career-high 21.3 points per game. Despite injuries to Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper, she has dealt well with opposing defenses designed to lock her up.

While Sabally has been scorching hot on offense, her play on the defensive might be even more impressive. Thomas’ injury means that she has had to take on some of the league’s best forwards and inside operators. Sabally has been just as adept at roving around the perimeter to shadow guards. She is averaging 2.1 steals per game, the best in her career.

Sabally deserves the No. 3 spot in the latest WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings.

#2 Jonquel Jones

Jonquel Jones is a perennial All-WNBA Defensive team member. This season might be her best yet with how she has anchored the New York Liberty on defense. The 2024 WNBA Finals MVP is averaging 11.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest. The 1.5 BPG is tied for a career-high but that figure does not tell the full story of her impact.

Jones patrols the paint with gusto and seemingly collapses the paint all by herself. She could soon emerge as the favorite to win the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

#1 Natasha Cloud

Like Jones, Natasha Cloud is one of the league’s best and peskiest defenders. Last season, she made it to the All-WNBA second team while helping the Phoenix Mercury to a playoff appearance.

Over the past two weeks, she has taken pole position in the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year race, holding off her 6-foot-6 teammate for the top spot. Cloud is averaging 1.7 SPG, a career-high figure for her.

Cloud often handles the toughest defensive jobs in the perimeter for the Liberty. The point guard sits atop the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year rankings after week 3.

