WNBA draft host Hannah O’Flynn’s fumble with Shyanne Sellers' name goes viral with Rickea Jackson’s reaction

The 2025 WNBA draft featured a ton of talented athletes, meaning that memorizing names isn't easy. During the orange carpet, the host, Hannah O'Flynn, fumbled when she mentioned a different name when interviewing Shyanne Sellers.

O'Flynn welcomed Sellers using a different name, "Aneesah." However, right after she said the name, her co-host, Rickea Jackson of the LA Sparks, gave her a look, signaling her mistake. The internet personality immediately apologized to Sellers, while Jackson laughed at the error.

However, Jackson didn't do better as she also called the draft prospect a different name shortly after her co-host's blunder. The forward called Sellers "Saniya" and didn't catch her mistake.

Watch how the draft hosts struggled to say Sellers' name:

O'Flynn's YouTube channel description states that she is an ESPN video producer. But she also creates content that has a strong connection to basketball. She participated in the orange carpet last year when the league welcomed Jackson and other rookies.

She was with Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever, who also welcomed her eventual teammate, Caitlin Clark. Also, O'Flynn and Boston interviewed Jackson during the 2024 WNBA draft.

Fans didn't like how the hosts had difficulty recognizing one of the WNBA draft prospects

The mistake that Hannah O'Flynn and Rickea Jackson made when they couldn't mention the name of Shyanne Sellers caught the attention of fans. Many of them weren't happy about the mistake and called them out on X (formerly Twitter).

"Then timely display of the correct name after rickea also butchered it... the W is not ready," one fan said.

"How she gonna tell u her name and u call her Saniya 😕," another fan commented.

"And she gonna call her Saniya again🤦🏾‍♂️ pls get professionals 😭" a fan said.

Other fans also wanted to see professional reporters doing their jobs.

"They need professional reporters doing this," a fan said.

"How do these people have jobs," another fan said.

"Only WNBA would have someone host a draft show that doesn't know the players," one fan commented.

O'Flynn already apologized to Sellers right after she made the mistake. However, she hasn't talked about it on social media.

