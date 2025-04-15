WNBA Draft prospect Georgia Amoore delighted to walk orange carpet in outfit designed by Russell Westbrook

WNBA prospect Georgia Amoore graced the Orange Carpet at the 2025 Draft with a stunning blazer and skirt combination. When asked about the story behind her outfit, Amoore revealed that she collaborated with NBA star Russell Westbrook.

Amoore is among the young players hoping to be selected in the draft, along with other talents like Paige Bueckers and Dominique Malonga. On the orange carpet, she revealed how the Denver Nuggets point guard helped her with her draft day attire.

"Good friend Russell Westbrook designed it, Honor the Gift," Amoore said. "I said [to] him, 'I wanted a skirt, I wanted a cropped blazer and he ran with it."

When asked what it was like working with Westbrook in fashion, Amoore simply said "Amazing." According to her, it felt like a collaboration with the 2017 MVP. The Kentucky Wildcats' point guard said it was detailed and thorough.

Amoore revealed the veteran athlete checked up on her to give her updates on the ensemble. However, she wanted Westbrook to take control. But Russ understood that it was the young star's special night and that she should also have a say in what her clothes would end up looking like.

Vogue had the chance to interview the Nuggets guard and he revealed that he and his team wanted to give the star some "swagger."

"We didn’t want to go too crazy, but also wanted to give her a little bit of swagger for one of the biggest moments and nights of her life," Westbrook said.

Before that, Westbrook said he believes he and Georgia Amoore are making history. The point guard said there has never been an athlete dressing up another athlete for a draft night.

WNBA analyst had high praise for Georgia Amoore

Georgia Amoore is one of the most exciting players expected to be drafted into the league. Amoore finished her college career on a high note, averaging 19.6 points (the most in her college career), 2.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists for Kentucky.

ESPN's Andraya Carter had a moment of reflection about what Amoore could do on the basketball court. She described the 24-year-old prospect as a true point guard and commended his ability to facilitate.

"She's a true point guard. She has a bounce and athleticism and speed to her game that will translate. She's a floor general, she's a facilitator, she plays much bigger than she is. She's a true point guard, and there's a lot of intrigue for a lot of teams," Carter said.

Georgia Amoore is only 5-foot-6 but can do enough damage with her scoring and passing game.

