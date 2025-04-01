WNBA Draft: Sedona Prince faces major hurdles with allegations and injury concerns: report

On the surface, Sedona Prince looks like a sure-fire top-10 pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft. The TCU center averaged 17.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists and helped lead to Horned Frogs to their best season in program history.

They went 34-3 overall, won the Big 12 Tournament and advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Women’s Tournament, where they fell 58-47 to Texas.

However, in a piece by Ben Pickman and Sabreena Merchant in The Athletic last week, Prince faces added scrutiny among WNBA GMs as she prepares for the next level. This come amid concerns about her injury history, as well as allegations of domestic abuse.

But despite her checkered past, league executives believe that it might not affect her draft stock all that much.

“WNBA executives said they are mindful of these allegations, but many said they’re confident she’ll be drafted, perhaps in the first round.”

Prince has been the subject of multiple abuse allegations dating back to 2019. One incident allegedly involved Prince pushing a woman off an ATV, the details of which were shared in TikTok videos, screenshots, and photographs shared with the Washington Post.

There was another report from January, where a woman who used to date Prince went to Fort Worth, Texas police to report that the college basketball standout had assaulted her. Prince denied all allegations; no chargers were filed.

Prince’s health has also been a concern. While representing USA Basketball broke her leg before her freshman season at the University of Texas.

At Oregon, she missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a torn ligament in her elbow. She also suffered a hand injury in her first year at TCU, causing her to miss nearly two months.

WNBA executives share on-court concerns about Sedona Prince

After a torn elbow ligament ended her season, and seemingly her collegiate career, two years ago, Prince has elevated her WNBA draft status at TCU. She averaged 18.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks over two seasons with the Horned Frogs.

However, some league executives question how she may fit in at the next level. Like the NBA, traditional, paint-based centers, which Prince is, are falling out of favor in the WNBA, as she only hoisted up five 3-pointers this season. Another concern is if she can contend with the speed and athleticism at the next level.

Prince will be 25 when the 2025 WNBA campaign and some GMs wonder if her productivity in college was at least in part due to her age. As an anonymous general manager said to The Athletic:

“You’re (24) playing against 18-year-olds, of course, you should be dominating them. Don’t get me wrong, I think she’s quite good. The numbers she’s putting up are great.”

But despite these on- and off-court concerns, many league executives still expect Sedona Prince to be drafted.

