WNBA Expansion: After KC Current success, $90,000,000 NFL QB bids for Missouri franchise

The WNBA continues to make big strides, becoming one of the fastest-growing pro sports in America.

Young stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have drawn plenty of money and attention, and the league needs to find ways for its fans to stay when stars like A'Ja Wilson or Sabrina Ionescu hang their sneakers up for good.

The WNBA just went through an expansion draft, and they're just getting started. More than 10 potential ownership groups submitted their bids to get the 16th WNBA franchise. Notably, that includes a group led by Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

The three-time Super Bowl champion, who is valued at $90 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, is also the co-owner of NWSL's Kansas City Current.

Joined by Angie Long, Chris Long and his wife Brittany Mahomes, they signed an agreement with T-Mobile Center to potentially host WNBA games. They will also reportedly build a 60,000-square-foot practice facility.

Patrick Mahomes knows Missouri would love the WNBA

Patrick Mahomes didn't shy away from talking about his attempts to bring a WNBA team to Missouri. He raved about Chiefs games and how Arrowhead Stadium has been oozing with thousands of fans.

“I know if we were able to get a WNBA team to Kansas City, it would be packed every single night,” Mahomes said to reporters ahead of the Super Bowl. “That’s just the type of atmosphere that we have. I’m hoping we can get that done and we can continue to push women’s sports forward.”

The future Hall of Famer, who is also an avid basketball fan and used to play baseball, wants Kansas City to become a hub for professional sports.

“I love sports; I know how much the city loves sports, so let's bring as many sports in here and showcase how great Kansas City is,” Mahomes said on Oct. 31, via Sports Radio 810 WHB.

Kansas City might not have the biggest market share in the U.S., but its need for a WNBA franchise is evident, as there's no WNBA club within 400 miles of the city.

The WNBA is expected to expand to 16 teams by 2028, with teams in Toronto and Portland set to debut in 2026 after the Golden State Valkyries take the court in the 2025 season.

