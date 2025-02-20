WNBA Expansion Rumors: $25M Boston native could buy out Connecticut Sun as major report emerges

The WNBA's expansion efforts are well underway, with the league set to introduce its 11th team, the Golden State Valkyries, in the 2025 season. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has stated that the WNBA aims to grow to 16 teams by 2028, but alongside expansion discussions, relocation talks are also gaining traction.

One franchise that could potentially be on the move is the Connecticut Sun, which experienced a major player exodus this offseason, losing all of its 2024 starters through trades or free agency.

Amid the Sun’s uncertain future, the Boston Globe reported that a group called Boston Women’s Basketball Partners — led by former NBA player Michael Carter-Williams, a Massachusetts native who made $23.4 million in his NBA career, and actor Donnie Wahlberg, a Boston native worth $25 million per Celebrity Net Worth — has emerged as a potential buyer.

Although the group has yet to submit a formal bid for a WNBA team, Front Office Sports reported that their interest is significant, especially since Boston has been suggested as a relocation destination before. The Sun even played a sold-out game at TD Garden last season, drawing 19,156 fans.

AJ Gerritson, a media executive involved with the group, told Front Office Sports that they are open to all possibilities, whether through expansion or acquisition.

“The Boston Women’s Basketball Partners group has not submitted a bid yet,” Gerritson told Front Office Sports. “We are currently exploring the best way forward. We are open to all opportunities be it expansion or acquisition.”

According to Sports Illustrated, the Connecticut Sun franchise is valued at $80 million.

Connecticut Sun's partner company called out by Alyssa Thomas during 2024 playoffs

During the 2024 WNBA playoffs, then-Sun star Alyssa Thomas publicly called out Mohegan Sun, the casino resort that hosts the Connecticut Sun’s games, for not prioritizing their playoff preparation. She revealed that, before Game 1 of their playoff series against the Indiana Fever, the team had to share their practice court with a birthday party.

“It’s normal at this point. I mean, Mohegan has to do better,” Thomas said. “We’re (a) professional team. We’re competing for playoffs. And yeah, to have to share your court with a two-year-old‘sibirthday party, (it’s the) ultimate disrespect.”

“We need more, we need better to compete at the highest level.”

Thomas has long been vocal about the need for the Sun to have their own dedicated practice facility, especially as the WNBA continues to grow in popularity.

READ: "Ultimate disrespect" - Alyssa Thomas calls out casino housing Connecticut Sun's practice court for allegedly overlooking team priorities

Before the Sun’s sellout game at Boston’s TD Garden, she emphasized the importance of upgraded training spaces.

“We need our own practice facility and things like that because the time is now and people want to come and stay in the cities and train like that,” Thomas said.

“And I’ve been here 11 years and yes, we’ve made changes, but a lot of things still have so much room for improvement. And women’s basketball is hot right now and so many people want to support what we’re doing, and I think going to Boston is a huge step to a market that is bigger.”

Following the 2024 season, Thomas was traded to the Phoenix Mercury, a franchise that boasts a state-of-the-art practice facility in downtown Phoenix, named after WNBA legend Diana Taurasi.

