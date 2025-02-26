WNBA fans brutally mock Angel Reese after Brittney Griner swats her layup - "I had better layup form in 1st grade" 

Overall, Angel Reese has performed well in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. That said, fans have had a field day with the second-year forward online following a recent lowlight.

On Monday night, Reese and "Rose BC" faced off against "Phanton BC." The matchup many had their eyes on in this game was the former No. 7 pick taking on a highly-skilled defender in Brittney Griner.

With more room to operate in the three-on-three setting of Unrivaled, Angel Reese has had the chance to showcase more of her offensive game. She tried going to work on Griner one possession but ended up losing this frontcourt matchup. Reese tried to get around Griner with a crossover and spin move but ended up having her shot attempt blocked.

After the clip of this play made its way to social media, WNBA fans began pouring in with reactions.

Fans did not hold back on Reese, calling her out for having minimal moves in her offensive arsenal.

"No way in h*ll that shot was going in either way ha," one fan said.

"I remember my 9 year old nephew doing the same." Another fan said.

"movin in slow motion and got ts swatted," said one fan.

Things didn't work out for her on that play, but Reese still had a strong outing in the game. She finished the night with 23 points and 14 rebounds in a 71-59 win for Rose BC.

Angel Reese received Player of the Game honors for performance vs Phantom

Based on the one clip with Brittney Griner, one might not think that Angel Reese had a good performance against Phantom. In reality, it was the complete opposite. Along with leading her team to a victory, she received notable honors for her efforts.

After Rose took down Phantom, Reese was announced as Player of the Game for her all-around performance:

Despite being one of the less experienced players on her team, Angel Reese has emerged as one of Rose's top contributors. Similar to her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, she's been a double-double threat on a nightly basis.

On the season, Reese is averaging 13.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 10 matchups for Rose. Her best individual outing came last week against the Lunar Owls. Reese recorded Unrivaled's first 20-20 game, posting 22 points and 21 rebounds while knocking off the league's last undefeated team.

After having her rookie season cut short due to injury, Reese seems to be finding her stride again in Unrivaled. This momentum should bode well for her when she begins gearing up for year two in the WNBA.

