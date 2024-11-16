WNBA fans call cap on Nneka Ogwumike's recent interview after Seattle Storm face player mistreatment charges: "Lied out of her whole a**"

WNBA fans called out Seattle Storm All-Star guard Nneka Ogwumike for a recent interview she had where they felt she masked the true working conditions within the team, which is currently facing mistreatment charges.

The one-time WNBA champion and league MVP recently made an appearance on the "A Touch More" podcast of Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, where she talked about the great experience she had with the Seattle coaching, who she said had her back throughout their campaign.

Her comments resonated among fans just as reports came out that the Storm coaching staff, led by coach Noelle Quinn, is being investigated for allegations of player mistreatment in the recent WNBA season. The probe was sparked by multiple players' experiences.

Fans shared their varying takes on the matter on social media. Below are what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

One user said:

"Lmao. Lied out of her whole a**. Money must be involved somehow."

"Nneka, you've got some splaining to do," another one wrote.

"I do not trust Nneka any further that I can throw her," a fan made it known.

Some comments, meanwhile, brought out theories of their own on why Nneka Ogwumike said what she said.

"She probably just doesn't want to compromise the investigation but idk," one suggested.

"You think nika was treated bad," another dared to ask.

"What are you all confused about out? Duh, the coaching staff probably singled out some of her teammates and she's their darling, it's not complicated," a used moved to explain.

The WNBA said it is aware of the report of the mistreatment of players, which involved harassment and bullying by the Storm coaching staff connected to on-court performance.

Last season, the Storm finished with a 25-15 record, good for fifth in the standings. They made it to the playoffs but were eliminated by the Las Vegas Aces in the opening round.

Nneka Ogwumike a free agent after playing one season in Seattle

Nneka Ogwumike is currently a free agent and it remains to be seen if she will be staying with the embattled Seattle Storm, who she played for last season.

The nine-time WNBA All-Star signed a one-year deal to play with the Pacific Northwest squad after spending 12 seasons with the LA Sparks. She had a solid season with the Storm, averaging 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.9 steals in 37 games and helping the team reach the playoffs as the fifth seed.

Ogwumike is one of six unrestricted free agents of the team, which also includes center Mercedes Russell and guard Sami Whitcomb.

Nneka Ogwumike has yet to make it known the direction she wants to take in free agency, but in the same interview, Ogwumike shared that she ideally wanted to play for a team with a coach she can connect to, run well by management, and has a practice facility.

