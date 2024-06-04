WNBA fans pile on Angel Reese for taking credit as the league's popularity surges: "She gives Pat Bev energy"

WNBA fans react as Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese gives her thoughts on the league's popularity. Since Caitlin Clark was drafted into the league, fans' interest has been through the roof. But Reese doesn't think Clark is the main reason people watch their games.

The league has become widely known over the past few weeks because of Clark's popularity, which stemmed from her collegiate days. Now, the spotlight has followed her and has given other players exposure to more fans who are interested in watching women's basketball.

Since Clark's popularity has helped the league become widely known, the Sky forward shared an interesting take on the WNBA's commercial success.

"The reason why we’re watching women’s basketball is not just because of one person... it's because of me too. I want y'all to realize that," Reese said.

After giving her thoughts on the matter, fans shared their thoughts on her statement about the league's popularity.

"She gives Pat Bev energy," one fan said.

"Never watched a game before Caitlin Clark," another fan shared their opinion.

"She’s delusional…the WNBA is primarily relevant because of Caitlin Clark," this fan shared.

Some fans agreed with her take.

"She’s not far fetched here," another fan said.

"She has a point…." a fan wrote.

"I mean she not wrong," this fan said.

Angel Reese supports her teammate on hard foul on Clark

During the first game between the Sky and the Indiana Fever, fans had the chance to see Angel Reese take on Clark for the first time. Reese had a quiet scoring game and finished with eight points, but she made up for it with rebounds, as she had 13 boards.

Clark, on the other hand, didn't score as much either. She finished the game with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists. However, the highlight of the game happened when Chennedy Carter committed a hard foul on the Fever guard away from the ball.

During the sequence, fans saw Reese in full support of what her teammate did to her college rival. When the rookie forward was fighting for the rebound, Clark tried to box her out. The Sky rookie got too physical with the Fever star and threw her to the ground before she talked trash.

Watch the sequence below.

Clark and the Fever ultimately got the last laugh as they had a 71-70 win. Carter didn't want to address what happened after the game but criticized the rookie on social media.