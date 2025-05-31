  • home icon
  WNBA fans react as A'ja Wilson explodes for historical outing - "She's what everyone thought angel reese would be"

By Advait Jajodia
Modified May 31, 2025 10:30 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

A'ja Wilson delivered one of the most dominant performances of the 2025 WNBA season on Friday night, leading the Las Vegas Aces to a 96-81 victory over the LA Sparks. The superstar put up a staggering stat line with 35 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 combined steals and blocks — a one-of-a-kind outing in the league's history.

Expectedly, social media lit up with reactions. Fans erupted with praise for Wilson, while other naysayers used this opportunity to draw comparisons to Angel Reese.

A'ja Wilson received great help from Jackie Young, who added 26 points, leading the Aces to their 3rd win of the regular season.

Now, following their lone-game homestand, Becky Hammon’s team will kickstart their two-game road trip with a clash against the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

A'ja Wilson lauds her former teammate ahead of clash against the LA Sparks

For seven seasons, Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson were the dynamic duo of the Las Vegas Aces, leading the franchise to back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. However, that era came to an end when the Los Angeles Sparks acquired Plum last offseason.

Ahead of their first matchup as opponents, Wilson reflected on their time together and the impact Plum had on the Aces' success.

"It's always KP," Wilson said. "She just had a mentality of like, 'I just want to do better. I want to be the best.' So I am grateful to be her teammate, was her teammate. I am excited to see her again, she won us two championships here, so obviously we are going to give everything we can, the energy, the positive vibes towards her.”
Plum struggled to find her rhythm in her first game against Las Vegas in a Sparks uniform. She finished with 17 points on 6-19 shooting, nearly eight below her season average, along with three assists, one steal and five turnovers.

Plum will have to wait 2 weeks before getting a shot at redemption against A'ja Wilson with the Sparks and Aces set to face off again on May 11 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
