WNBA fans react as Angel Reese posts about missing her man on April Fools' Day

On Tuesday, Angel Reese went viral on social media for a four-word tweet that had fans speculating about her love life. Despite constantly claiming that she’s single following her breakup with Xavier Musketeers forward Cam’Ron Fletcher in March 2024, the WNBA star surprised everyone with her post on X.

“i miss my man,” Reese wrote.

Over the past year, the Chicago Sky player has frequently reassured fans that she is single. Thus, fans were understandably confused when reacting to her latest social media activity.

“Who.....Spalding?” a user jokingly wrote.

“What you talking bout Angel? This the only man you need in your life right now young lady *photo of a basketball*,” another user said.

“This a joke right,” a user asked.

Other users couldn’t help but notice that Reese posted this on April 1, almost certain that she was pranking her fans.

“Late April Fools joke. Thanks Ms.Reese,” @kagishida wrote.

“April 1st taking the cake with this one..sheesh,” another user noted.

“Angel said April fools b***hes,” @emiller said.

Given Angel Reese’s playful nature and the timing of the post, it’s safe to say this was likely just an April Fools’ joke.

Angel Reese tells Shaquille O’Neal about the type of man she wants

Earlier in late October 2024, Shaquille O’Neal appeared as a guest on Angel Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast. During a candid conversation with the LA Lakers legend, Reese spilled the beans about her relationship status.

“I’m not looking for a man. I’m looking just for happiness in life,” Reese said (timestamp 36:50 onwards).

The WNBA All-Star also revealed the type of qualities that she would look for in her future partner.

“A high calibre man. A smart, nice and genuine man,” Reese said. "But he cannot be a house husband… like danger. I want people to think my man is attractive, yes. He’s got to be a strong, confident man.”

Since her split from Cam’Ron Fletcher, Reese has been in the headlines, rumored to be in relationships with NBA stars like Kevin Durant and Jalen Duren. However, she has been quick in shutting down such speculation, making it clear she’s focused on herself for now.

