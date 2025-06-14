WNBA fans react as TikTokers bet on Angel Reese missing first shot for 9th consecutive game: "Easy money"

WNBA fans reacted on Friday to TikTokers who bet against Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, predicting that she would miss her first shot for the ninth consecutive game. The social media group 'Stadium Live' has been placing bets on Reese's failure to make her first shot in a WNBA game, which prompted a strong reaction from many fans.

Basketball parody account Hater Report shared a clip of the TikTokers on X (formerly Twitter), as they bet against Reese once again during her team's game against the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Captioning the video with a short caption, the account wrote:

"Dudes on TikTok still betting on Angel Reese missing her first shot and cashing out 😂😂"

In the clip, three members of the Stadium Live group could be seen celebrating, as the forward hit the rim with her first attempt. WNBA fans reacted to the video on X, as the group continues to make money off of Reese's misfortune.

"Easy money," one fan said.

"Maybe I need to get in on this. 😂😂😂," another fan said.

"Safest bet there is," one fan said.

Although many saw the funny side of things, few were empathetic towards Reese.

"I feel sorry for the Lil girl," a fan said.

"From a bunch of clowns that never got off the bench," another fan said.

"The hate for this woman is weird AF," one fan said.

The TikToker's recent bet came during the Chicago Sky's 88-70 loss against the Atlanta Dream at the Gateway Center. This defeat was the Sky's third in a row, leaving them with a 2-7 record. Reese finished the game with 12 points and 9 rebounds, while shooting 40.0% from the field.

Angel Reese becomes the first player to reach 100 rebounds in the WNBA this season despite the Sky's abysmal form

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese became the first player in the 2025 season to reach 100 rebounds. The forward set the record for most rebounds collected in a season last term, and looks set to break her record this season. She reached the century mark by recording nine rebounds against the Atlanta Dream on Friday.

NBA and WNBA statistics tracker Polymarket Hoops reported this news after the game with a tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

"Angel Reese is the first player in the WNBA this season to reach 100 rebounds," Polymarket Hoops wrote.

Angel Reese has continued her fine performance this season, despite her team not having the best of starts. The Sky is currently struggling for wins as they have recorded two wins and seven losses all season.

