WNBA fans react to Valkyries Iliana Rupert missing time overseas: "Better check before getting on her flight"

The Golden State Valkyries have started their debut WNBA season strong. Like most teams in the league, they also had someone missing due to international commitments.

Ad

According to Dicodusport's Tom Compayrot, the Valkyries will get a boost as Iliana Rupert is expected to return around July 15. The French center has not played in the league since 2023, prompting a reaction from fans on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"She better check in before getting on her flight back," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others were excited about her imminent return.

"Seems the rumors were true, Iliana Rupert is coming to town," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They’re about to be even better," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Man the Valkyries about to be nasty," one fan said.

Some wondered who Golden State will cut from its roster.

"Who tf is getting waived? Can’t be Laeticia Amihere," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"now who will be waived? temi? kayla? Stephanie? who knows this is so fun they can't be a serious organisation," another fan commented.

Rupert was selected by the Valkyries in the 2024 expansion draft. She first joined the WNBA as the Las Vegas Aces' first-round pick in 2021. While she averaged 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists during their championship run in 2021, she was waived and joined the Atlanta Dream.

Ad

The center played one season in Atlanta in 2023 and averaged 2.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists. She then turned her focus to the French National Team ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Rupert is expected to be a rotation player, and will be behind starting center Temi Fagbenle.

Golden State Valkyries tops WNBA valuations list

The Golden State Valkyries are having a debut season to remember. They are the first team in women's pro sports to be valued at $500 million, above the New York Liberty and Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before joining the WNBA, they reportedly paid a $50 million expansion fee in 2024. According to Forbes, that figure would’ve outearned eight MLS teams last season. Playing their home games at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, has given them an edge.

"Last month, the club tipped off its first regular-season game at Chase Center, which set a record for a single-game WNBA ticket revenue at more than $3 million, and the club already has another $3 million gate on its books," Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen wrote on June 24.

Ad

"The Valkyries are selling courtside seats for an average of $1,500 per game, comparable to some NBA teams. Total 2025 revenue should hit $70 million, double what any WNBA club generated last year, and more than half of the teams in MLS."

They're 9-7 for the season and have won seven of their last nine games.

The Valkyries will be on road to face the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More