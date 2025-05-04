WNBA fans reacts as Paige Bueckers flexes on A'ja Wilson after teammate NaLyssa Smith's physical play: "She's not trying to piss off A'ja"

Paige Bueckers played her first preseason game for the Dallas Wings on Friday night against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. Bueckers was pumped after NaLyssa Smith's defensive play on Wilson, with WNBA fans reacting to her flex online.

Ad

With the Wings down by 19 points late in the third quarter, Smith blocked Wilson's shot and sent the ball out of bounds. Bueckers liked what she saw from her teammate and flexed a little bit, which was caught by a fan courtside and shared on social media.

The number one pick finished the game with 10 points, four rebounds and one assist, while Smith had eight points and three rebounds. Wilson, on the other hand, put up 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists. It was an easy 112-78 win for the Aces on the road.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

WNBA fans reacted to Paige Bueckers' flex after NaLyssa Smith's hustle play. The Dallas Wings would need Smith to tap into her potential to help make things easier for Bueckers. Smith was acquired from the Indiana Fever in the offseason as part of a four-team trade.

Here are some of the reactions to Paige's mini flex:

"She's not trying to piss off A'ja," a fan wrote.

"Paige is actually really funny. What kinda flex was that?" one fan asked.

Ad

"Paige mini flexin' on A'ja Wilson," another fan remarked.

"Me anytime NaLyssa plays aggressive," a fan tweeted.

"A dawg but still a rookie," one fan commented.

"She's soo pookie coded," another fan remarked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the result of Friday's preseason opener, Paige Bueckers got her feet wet on what the competition would look like. The Dallas Wings have surrounded her with some good talent, especially with Arike Ogunbowale still with the team.

They're back in action on May 11 against the Toyota Antelopes of the Women's Japan Basketball League.

Paige Bueckers not putting pressure on herself ahead of her rookie season

Being the number one pick has a lot of perks, but it also means pressure from the media. Paige Bueckers understands that there will be comparisons between her and Caitlin Clark, as well as her draft class and last year's excellent crop of rookies.

Ad

However, Bueckers told reporters on Friday that she's going to take things one day at a time and not let the media create a narrative about her or her team.

"Expectations are a narrative that the media tries to create," Bueckers said, according to "So not letting outside sources in is really the expectation."

Expand Tweet

According to the latest odds, Bueckers is the favorite to win WNBA Rookie of the Year. The last three winners are all former number one picks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More