WNBA fans slam analysts for defending Paige Bueckers' fanbase - "Another WNBA mouthpiece that should be ignored" 

After winning the 2025 WNBA draft lottery, the Dallas Wings are in a position to land Paige Bueckers. People within the UConn's star fanbase had choice words following this result, and fans were upset to see analysts not address it.

On Sunday night, Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale made a post on X in excitement about Dallas winning the lottery. This was met with some harsh responses from Bueckers' fanbase, as they claimed the two wouldn't be a good fit together.

During a recent program on NBC Sports, Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin discussed the recent chatter online between Paige Bueckers fans and Ogunbowale. Instead of addressing all the hateful comments, they primarily spoke about how the two could be a good fit on the floor together.

This oversight of the online discourse towards a current star player led to multiple reactions from WNBA fans. They were displeased to see the situation not be addressed further.

Other fans pointed out how the WNBA media is already praising Bueckers and setting loft expectations long before she is drafted.

"Interesting the little segments on how the media this year has talk about talked Paige compared how media talked about Caitlin last year. Very different." One fan said.

"Where does this "great facilitator" come from. They are trying to breath sh*t into this poor girl." Another fan said.

Paige Bueckers admits to not getting caught up in the WNBA draft lottery

As the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, Paige Bueckers is someone who should have been heavily invested in this week's draft lottery. However, that did not seem to be the case.

While speaking with the media after UConn practice on Tuesday, Bueckers admitted to not watching the lottery. When asked about limiting distractions and outside noise, she said she just simply focused on being the best she could for her team right now.

"No I did not," Bueckers responded when asked about the lottery. "I mostly dealt with it by focusing on having a great practice today"

Since joining UConn in 2020, Paige Bueckers has been among the top performers in women's college basketball. She had a setback in 2023, missing a whole season due to injury, but was able to find her best level again.

In her first full season back last year, Bueckers averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals. Three games into her final college campaign, she looks on track to have another dominant season. Bueckers last took the floor against North Carolina, where she notched 29 points, four rebounds and four assists.

