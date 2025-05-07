WNBA fans slam 'weirdo' Dawn Staley for aligning with A'ja Wilson's controversial friend 

WNBA fans may be familiar with A'Ja Wilson's controversial friend, Michael McManus, known online as "Deloris." In the past, McManus has notably criticized WNBA players online, while also being on the receiving end of criticism for the way he speaks about players. Offline, McManus was previously charged with third-degree assault for punching a middle school student in 2021.

Because of that, WNBA fans weren't too happy to see South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley interact with McManus on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Staley replied to a post McManus made on Tuesday promoting A'ja Wilson's new shoes.

In response, WNBA fans were quick to weigh in, criticizing Staley for her connection to such a controversial individual:

"Oh auntie you a weirdo for this," - One wrote.

Others kept the criticism for Staley and McManus coming:

"Supporting a grown ass man who assaults kids are we?" - One wrote.

"You’re besties with that child abuser who also called Jonquel Jones a “house slave” on spaces? Yikes!" - Another replied.

"That’s the child abuser hmmm," - Another fan added.

According to one fan who criticized Staley from a professional perspective, saying that it probably wasn't a good look for an NCAA coach to associate with McManus, Staley wound up blocking them in response.

A'ja Wilson's controversial friend Michael McManus seen at A'One Nike launch party

As it turns out, in addition to promoting A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe on social media, McManus was also in attendance at the A'One launch party over the weekend.

On Sunday, McManus posted photos on his Instagram story showing he and Wilson together at the event, drawing criticism from fans online who took aim at the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP for continuing to associate with McManus.

This, of course, isn't the first time that McManus has posted photos with the Las Vegas Aces star on his Instagram page. Seven weeks ago he posted a series of photos alongside Wilson at what appears to be a Foot Locker event for the A'One shoes.

Six weeks before that, he made another post shouting out Wilson when the A'One shoe first debuted in February.

It's unclear how the two know one another, however, it appears as though McManus is a longtime supporter of the South Carolina Gamecocks, where Wilson once played, and where Dawn Staley coaches.

In previous Instagram posts, McManus can be seen wearing team merchandise, suggesting that perhaps the two know one another from Wilson's time at the school from 2014-2018.

