WNBA Free Agency: Insider blames Chennedy Carter's behavior as key reason behind previous failures as Sky drop her core designation

WNBA fans are closely following Chennedy Carter's free agency situation after reports surfaced that the Chicago Sky decided not to offer her an extension. Despite leading the team in scoring last season, Carter is apparently not part of the franchise's long-term plans.

On the Jan. 16 episode of "The Ringer WNBA Show," host Seerat Sohi discussed Carter's situation with WNBA insider Tyler DeLuca, who admitted he was struggling to make sense of the Sky's decision regarding their dynamic guard:

"The only thing I can come back to is the total energy cleanse — which, even then, I still don't agree with," DeLuca said. (Timestamp - 24:13)

Since entering the WNBA in 2020, Chennedy Carter has experienced her share of locker-room conflicts. During her second season with the Atlanta Dream, she had a verbal — and nearly physical — altercation with teammate Courtney Williams. This incident led to the Dream suspending Carter and ultimately trading her.

Her next stop was the LA Sparks, where she played during the 2023 season. Carter appeared in 24 games in Los Angeles before being relegated to the bench, reportedly due to poor conduct.

For some WNBA fans, Carter's 2024 stint with the Sky stands out not just for her impressive 17.5 points per game but also for her controversial hip check on Caitlin Clark last June:

While acknowledging Carter's less-than-perfect record in Chicago, DeLuca argued why the Sky should have reconsidered re-signing her:

"Does Chennedy need to tighten up on certain things? I think so, a hundred percent. But, at the same time, that's a really good basketball player," DeLuca said. (Timestamp - 26:49)

While the Sky could still extend an offer to Carter before the Jan. 20 deadline, it seems increasingly likely she will join a new WNBA team for the 2025 season.

Chennedy Carter continues to ball out in China

In the meantime, Chennedy Carter is continuing to hone her skills during the WNBA offseason. The 5-foot-9 guard is currently playing for the Wuhan Shengfan Cranes in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA).

From all indications, Carter is having a blast:

This past weekend, she delivered an impressive performance, tallying 40 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and a steal to lead Wuhan to victory over the Liaoning Flying Eagles.

Whether or not the trade chatter weighs on her, Carter appears determined to reach peak form on the court.

