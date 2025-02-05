WNBA Free Agency: Kate Martin-led Valkyries bolster roster with trio of international standouts ft. Janelle Salaun & more 

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, the league's newest expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, is continuing to build its roster. After picking up 11 players in the WNBA Expansion Draft in December, including Kate Martin, the Valkyries have added another three players to their roster via free agency.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the team had signed French forward Janelle Salaun, Australian forward Chloe Bibby and Belgian center Kyara Linskens.

Details regarding the terms of their contracts have not been disclosed. All three players join the team as free agents from overseas and have no prior WNBA experience. Salaun competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she helped France secure a silver medal.

In the Olympics, Salaun averaged 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 53.8% from the field.

In a statement relayed by the San Francisco Chronicle, Golden State coach Natalie Nakase was quoted as saying:

“Janelle is a special talent who possesses that rare combination of relentless drive and pure competitiveness. She’s the type of player who hunts for wins and brings an intensity that cannot be taught.

"Her mentality and approach to the game make her exactly the type of player we want to build around as we establish our foundation in the league.”

Looking at Kyara Linskens and Chloe Bibby, other two players joining Golden State Valkyries

In addition to Janelle Salaun, the Valkyries also acquired 6-foot-4 center Kyara Linskens and former NCAA player Chloe Bibby.

Linskens most recently played for Lattes-Montpellier. She won the 2023 FIBA EuroBasket tournament with Belgium and was named the tournament's Finals MVP.

Given her size and the team's current depth chart, the expectation is that she will lead the Golden State Valkyries' frontcourt bench unit.

Chloe Bibby, the former University of Maryland starting forward (2020-22), has been playing overseas after the end of her NCAA career. Most notably, she went back-to-back as an NBL1 South All-Star starter in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

In a statement relayed in the San Francisco Chronicle article, Golden State general manager Ohemaa Nyanin praised the pair following their signing.

The team's debut season will tip off on May 16 at Chase Center against the LA Sparks.

