WNBA Free Agency Rumors: Kelsey Plum predicted to star for $2.1 B owner's expansion franchise in reunion with former coach

This offseason, Kelsey Plum finds herself on the hunt for a new contract as she enters free agency. Following a seven-year stint with the Las Vegas Aces, the All-Star point guard could be on the move to an up-and-coming franchise.

In December, the WNBA held an expansion draft for the incoming Golden State Valkyries to begin filling out their roster. One analyst thinks the Valkyries, owned by Joe Lacob, who has a net worth of $2.1 billion (according to Forbes), could make a big splash in their first free agency.

On the "Ringer WNBA Podcast," Seerat Sohi touched on free agents the Valkyries might target in the coming months. Among the most notable names brought up was Plum.

(16:27) "We had Natalie on the pod a couple weeks ago. And I think the thing that stood out most of me, is that she's going to value competitiveness over just about everything," Sohi said.

"Then you look at Kelsey Plum, I don't know that there's a player that's better to set a culture like that."

Plum could reunite with a familiar face in Golden State. The new franchise announced that Natalie Nakase will be the team's first head coach. Before taking this position, she won multiple championships as an assistant for the Las Vegas Aces.

It's also worth noting that Golden State's ownership has shown it is willing to spend top dollar on talent.

Las Vegas Aces attempting to retain Kelsey Plum

While the Valkyries might want to target Kelsey Plum, acquiring her might be an uphill battle. As free agency gets ready to begin, the Las Vegas Aces are doing what they can to try and keep the veteran guard on the roster.

In the WNBA, teams can offer players a "core" qualifying offer. This is essentially a one-year deal at the league's maximum salary. It is used to keep high-end talent and avoid having to bid in free agency.

Over the past week, reports have surfaced that the Aces have made such an offer to Kelsey Plum. If she accepts, it would keep her in Vegas for at least another year.

Plum joined the Aces back in 2018 after being drafted No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Stars the year prior. Since then, she's blossomed into a highly impactful talent. Along with being a multi-time All-Star and champion, Plum won Sixth Woman of the Year in 2021.

The 30-year-old guard is fresh off her third straight All-Star campaign with the Aces. Appearing in 38 of 40 games, she averaged 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

