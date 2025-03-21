WNBA Free Agency: Satou Sabally & Co. joined by 36.9% 3-point shooter in stunning Mercury reunion

Satou Sabally was one of the centerpieces of the biggest trades of the WNBA offseason when she moved to the Phoenix Mercury in a four-team deal involving the Dallas Wings, Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun. She is now one of the faces of the new-look Mercury, but the team brought in another new face on Thursday: former Mercury member Alexis Prince.

The Mercury drafted Prince in the third round of the 2017 draft, but she didn't last for more than a season with the team. After struggling with the Atlanta Dream in 2018, Prince left to play professionally overseas in France, Turkey, Spain and Israel, along with a short stint with the Chicago Sky in 2020.

Prince, who averaged 36.9% from the 3-point range for Elitzur Ramla in Israel this winter, signed a training camp contract, according to SB Nation's Noa Dalzell.

While players like Sabally and Alyssa Thomas have their spots on the team secured, Prince will have to compete to earn a season-long contract. As things stand now, the Mercury will have to cut at least four players from their roster before the season starts to meet roster requirements, and Prince will play with her head on the chopping block.

Prince averaged 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for her team while providing efficient shooting, both from the field and 3-point range.

How can Alexis Prince help Satou Sabally and Co.?

Satou Sabally was one of the major players available this offseason. Her move from the Dallas Wings to the Phoenix Mercury wasn't surprising after reports about her conflict with the team's front office surfaced. She brings elite 3-point shooting to a team that desperately needs it. Sabally shot 45.2% from 3 last season in 15 games, a career-high.

Alexis Prince would help boost the Mercury's shooting as well, spacing the floor and opening driving lanes for Sabally and Thomas.

At 6-foot-2, Prince would join Sabally and Kalani Brown as one of the taller players on the team, helping them on the glass. The former Baylor Bear will be motivated to show that she can still play at the highest level in what would be a full-circle moment in her career.

This offseason was an important one for the Mercury as they moved into a new era. WNBA legend Diana Taurasi retired and star center Brittney Griner joined the Atlanta Dream, causing the Mercury to pivot. They brought in Alyssa Thomas from the Sun and Sabally from the Wings to join Kahleah Copper, but Prince could play a key role in the retooled roster.

