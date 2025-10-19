  • home icon
  "WNBA gave her a lot of money to bash Angel" - Fans erupt as model blasts Angel Reese getting runway spotlight at Victoria Secret show

"WNBA gave her a lot of money to bash Angel" - Fans erupt as model blasts Angel Reese getting runway spotlight at Victoria Secret show

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 19, 2025 08:36 GMT
Fans erupt as model blasts Angel Reese getting runway spotlight at Victoria
Fans erupt as model blasts Angel Reese getting runway spotlight at Victoria's Secret show (Credits: Getty)

WNBA fans erupted at a model who took issue with Angel Reese’s opportunity to walk the runway at a Victoria’s Secret show. Reese took the runway for the brand on Wednesday; she became the first professional athlete to do so.

While her WNBA peers rejoiced and celebrated Reese’s achievements, a model criticized her selection for the show. TikTok user @doublepeachedup shared a video on the platform, explaining her belief that Reese’s selection was unfair to other models.

The model suggested that Victoria's Secret shows were the “Super Bowl of fashion” and should only use professional models.

“Why are we letting Angel Reese and Suni Lee walk the Victoria’s Secret runway?” she said. “I am so sick and tired of the inclusivity bullshit. Let modeling be its own thing. … It’s just not fair.”
X account @FckYaya reposted the clip, drawing various reactions from fans. Some criticized the model for her claims, suggesting that she was envious. Others criticized her for comparing modeling to professional sports.

One fan even suggested that the WNBA had paid the model to criticize Reese. Here are the most noteworthy reactions on X:

“I am sure the WNBA gave her a lot of money to bash Angel Reese,” one fan said.
Angel Reese reflects on her journey after historic moment with Victoria’s Secret

From being a relatively unknown name to being one of the biggest female basketball stars and becoming the first athlete to walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret, Angel Reese has come a long way.

After her historic moment at Wednesday’s fashion show, Reese reflected on her journey, sharing how she used to work at Smash Burger.

“I really used to work at Smash Burger and now I’m a VS model AHAHHA,” Reese wrote.
It has been a busy offseason for the Chicago Sky forward, who put up solid numbers in the 2025 season. Reese played 30 games, averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Her efficiency from the field also improved, with her shooting percentage going up from 39.1% in her rookie season to 45.8% in 2025. Despite her solid performances, the Sky finished the season tied with the Dallas Wings for the worst record in the league (10-34).

