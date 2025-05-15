WNBA GMs pick 6-foot-6 Storm pick as steal of the draft

It shouldn't come as a surprise to the WNBA world if Seattle Storm's rookie Dominique Malonga beats Paige Bueckers for the Rookie of the Year award. While Malonga's versatility and elite skills didn't make much noise during the draft, league GMs are already ranking her as the biggest draft steal at her position.

On Thursday, the WNBA released the league GMs' answers to 40 questions, and Malonga was mentioned six times, compared to No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers. In two categories, Malonga appeared to be the preferred response.

When GMs were asked about the biggest steals in the 2025 WNBA draft, where the players were selected, Malonga topped that, tying the survey result with Aaliyah Nye and Makayla Timpson. All three players received 20% of the result.

The Storm's rookie also received the highest votes among the rookies to have the best career in the next five years. Compared to Paige Buckers, who received 40% of the vote, Malonga received 60%.

However, Malonga lagged far behind Paige Bueckers in the Rookie of the Year category. Compared to the Dallas Wings rookie [73%], the Storm's rookie got only 18%. Washington Mystics' Sonia Citron received 9% of the vote.

Malonga also received the second-highest vote for best international player. She hasn't played in the WNBA, and GMs' confidence in the French center explains why she was considered a steal.

Why Dominique Malonga could become the biggest steal in 2025 WNBA draft

Dominique Malonga's age is perhaps the biggest factor that could make her the face of the league soon. At 19, Malonga has already played basketball at the highest level.

Last season, Malonga played 22 games with the Lyon ASVEL Feminine and was impressive with her presence on both ends. She averaged 15.4 points per game on 53.8% shooting from the field. She was also as dominant on the other end, averaging 10.3 rebounds 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

At 6-ft-6, Dominique Malonga has an unprecedented set of skills. She has a smooth jumper and a collection of fadeaway shots. The Storm's rookie can also shoot from beyond the arc.

Malonga has professional experience of over 4 years. When she was 15 years old, she started playing basketball in an adult club in France, including the Lyon ASVEL Feminine professional club. So, facing WNBA stars shouldn't be surprising to her.

Moreover, Dominique Malonga was also one of the players on the 2024 Paris Olympics France women's basketball team that won the silver medal.

