"WNBA injury reports need to be studied" - Fans baffled over Kennedy Burke's bizarre status for Sparks game amid 4 NY Liberty players sidelined

WNBA fans were confused by Kennedy Burke's updated status for the upcoming New York Liberty game. On Tuesday, Madeline Kenny gave the injury update on Burke ahead of Liberty's matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks. Burke, who was recovering from a calf injury she sustained last month, has now been cleared to play against the Sparks in Tuesday's game due to team needs. Fans were surprised by the news and commented in the post's comment section to share their thoughts.One fan could not believe the sudden resurgence of the Liberty forward and joked about the integrity of W's injury reports.&quot;you cant make this sh*t up the wnba injury reports need to be studied 😂&quot; the fan commented.HumbleForever @DaRealSkeetLINK@UnderdogWNBA @madkenney you cant make this shit up the wnba injury reports need to be studied 😂&quot;What kind of fking status is that? 'Oh Kennedy? Yeah, she’s available but only as a last resort.'&quot; another fan said.&quot;That is absurd. Either she's healthy enough to play or not. If she's not, then she shouldn't be &quot;in case of&quot; anything. Lawd,&quot; another fan said.One fan argued that Liberty should not play their players who have already been nursing injuries.&quot;They better not play her , I rather lose this game then lose Kennedy for a longer period of time,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Let’s let her rest until she’s available when it’s not in case of emergency,&quot; another fan said.&quot;They have got to open up these rosters. This is embarrassing,&quot; another fan said.Kennedy Burke has been an essential rotational player for the Liberty since the start of last season. She has provided immense value off the bench, allowing the starters to rest during games while maintaining the quality of play during her minutes.She is averaging 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. She has played 24 games for the Liberty this season while starting in only six.Critical setbacks and small roster depth have forced the Liberty to bring out Kennedy Burke from injury campKennedy Burke's return is not coincidental; the Liberty were forced to make this decision as they face a severe injury plague that has affected their key players. According to ESPN, Breanna Stewart, Nyara Sabally, and Isabelle Harrison are all sidelined with injuries.All key players from the frontcourt are injured, which gave Liberty the option to choose the least injured. Roster length is also another factor influencing the Liberty's decision. Unlike the NBA, which has the capacity to build a roster with 15 players and three more players on two-way contracts, the WNBA only has a 12-player roster with no G-League alternatives to sign players to two-way contracts.This has created a terrible situation for the teams, who are now forced to play their injured players or acquire new ones through hardship contracts. If the W were to increase its roster depth to match the NBA's, players would receive better rest and be less likely to get injured.The current CBA negotiations are still underway, and WNBPA has reportedly demanded an increase to the player roster. However, the fan can only wait now and hope that Kennedy Burke can do her job.