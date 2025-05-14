WNBA insider expects Angel Reese to improve in key facet where she ranked dead last after addition of Courtney Vandersloot

Angel Reese enters her second season in the WNBA with high expectations. The All-Star forward will be the leader of the Chicago Sky as they try to make their way back into the postseason. The team moved on from Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey, but they were able to reunite with veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot.

Moving forward, the team will continue to build around Angel Reese. During her rookie season, the former LSU star set records, averaging 13.1 rebounds a game and logging 26 double-doubles last season. However, there are areas of her game that need improvement, especially when it comes to the quality of the shots she takes during the course of a game.

Vandersloot's veteran presence and her experience running an offense will help the younger Sky players, especially Angel Reese. She was forced to create a lot of her own opportunities last season in an offense that lacked ball movement. When she created her own shot attempts without an assist, she shot just 35% from the field, the lowest effective field goal percentage of any player in the league.

Having Vandersloot at the controls will give Reese more open looks around the basket, which the team hopes will improve her efficiency as well as her confidence. They will go as far as their All-Star takes them this season as they try to take advantage of a talented young core with veterans in key spots.

After recovering from a wrist injury that ended her rookie season five games early, Angel Reese has been busy. She was a key member of Rose BC, which won the first ever Unrivaled championship and helped host this year's Met Gala. The forward is one of the most popular players in the league, but she is just one of the many bright young stars looking to take the next step.

Angel Reese isn't the only second-year player with something to prove

While Angel Reese struggled to create good looks for herself last season, Caitlin Clark found playmaking difficult during her first playoff series as a pro. The Connecticut Sun hounded her during their series and it worked; Clark and the Indiana Fever offense faltered and they were sent home.

Throughout the offseason, Clark has been working in the gym and on the court to improve her physical stature so she can better handle the punishment that teams will send her way. Reese and the rest of the league have shown that they are willing to be extremely rough with Clark, trying to prove that they are just as talented as she is.

Both Angel Reese and Clark will have the chance to show off their improved skills against one another on the first day of the WNBA season. The Sky visit the Fever on Saturday do add another chapter in one of the league's newest rivalries. Reese and Clark's careers will always be connected to one another, but Saturday gives Reese a chance to prove that she isn't just an afterthought of the 2024 class.

