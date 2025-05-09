WNBA insider predicts max salaries to exceed $1,000,000 in record-breaking CBA

One of the WNBA's main concerns is player salaries. Over the years, the league has fought hard to get compensated well. In the upcoming negotiations for the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the players's earnings could significantly increase.

After the 2025 season, the league will start negotiations for the new CBA. The league opted to end it two seasons earlier, as they've reached a new level of fame and fandom. In 2024, the association has also reached new broadcast deals and will hopefully bring in more revenue.

With that in mind, ESPN's Kevin Pelton discussed the players' approach to the new deal. Per Pelton, one of their significant concerns is the potential salary increase under the new CBA.

The insider pointed out the slight increase in the team's maximum salaries, which went from $117,500 in 2019 to $215,000 in 2020. Pelton said that under the new CBA, the cap could jump by 30 percent from $996,100 per team to $1.3 million.

"One team source said it's possible max salaries could reach $1 million, which would be an increase of approximately 300% from the current $249,244 supermax and would imply a salary cap in the range of $4 million to $5 million per team," Pelton wrote.

Aside from the salary wishes, the players also seek to secure different perks in the new CBA. One of the main things that could be a big deal for the association would be having charter flights.

"Players will also seek to codify charter travel. When the WNBA first instituted private travel for all flights last May, it specifically said the change would apply through the 2025 season, setting it up as a negotiating point. Charter travel is a must for the players," Pelton added.

The WNBA doesn't view Unrivaled as a threat

One of the biggest things for women's basketball was the start of Unrivaled, a 10-week startup league for 3-on-3 basketball. It was founded by Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart.

In its first season, the league paid $220K in salaries. While many have raved about Unrivaled's success, the WNBA doesn't view them as "rivals." Rather, they see the league started by their superstars as a "stand-alone supplement to pro women's hoops in the United States."

"What we've heard from our members is that Unrivaled sent a message, a strong message about the still untapped potential and resources in women's sports," WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson said.

Unrivaled provided plenty of things that the WNBA can learn from - per Jackson - which could help the CBA negotiations.

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More