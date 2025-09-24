WNBA insider raves about A'ja Wilson's leadership after standout Game 2 performance

The Las Vegas Aces leveled the series against the Indiana Fever in Game 2 at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday. A'ja Wilson led her team from the front during the game, earning the praise of many, including The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant.

In an article posted on Tuesday, Merchant explored Wilson's growth as a leader and highlighted the effect it has had on the team. This quality was reflected during the Aces' 90-68 win as they defeated the Fever after a poor loss against them in Game 1.

This response from Las Vegas was due to a rallying cry sent by Wilson on Monday.

"I told my team yesterday that the loss yesterday was more embarrassing to me than the 53-point loss (to Minnesota) because we really didn’t do anything,” Wilson said. “We didn’t do our job, so if we come to work and do our job, it’s a different story."

Wilson has been at the forefront of everything positive for the Aces this season, as her performances earned her a fourth MVP win on Sunday. This shift took place after their heavy loss against the Lynx in August, which resulted in Becky Hammon offering the players the chance to conduct their own scouting report.

The four-time MVP reportedly took the lead on this assignment and the changes were instant, as revealed by Chelsea Gray.

"She’s communicating and talking a lot more in huddles and meetings and organizing us, little things on scouting reports during practice,” Gray said. “She’s just a lot more vocal, which is a step that she wanted and needed to take."

This change in mindset was visible during Game 2 as Wilson offered a standout performance, recording 25 points and nine rebounds while shooting 52.5% from the field.

A'ja Wilson offers her thoughts on her team's Game 2 performance after a "wakeup call" in Game 1

The Las Vegas Aces put on a superb display against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, defeating the Commissioner's Cup champions by 22 points. This performance stemmed from their disappointing loss in Game 1, during which they were outclassed by the Fever.

During the post-game conference, Wilson offered her take on her team's performance after a "wakeup call" in Game 1.

" I don't know if necessarily it's a wakeup call. I just think we came to work. We didn't come to work on game one, and that's on all of us. And I think game two, we just decided to come to work, and when we do that and we do it the right way and we play the right way, good things happen," Wilson expressed. (Timestamp: 2:55 onwards).

The Las Vegas Aces will travel to Indiana on Friday as they hope to take the lead in the series.

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More