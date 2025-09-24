WNBA insider raves about A'ja Wilson's leadership after standout Game 2 performance

The Las Vegas Aces leveled the series against the Indiana Fever in Game 2 at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday. A'ja Wilson led her team from the front during the game, earning the praise of many, including The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant.
In an article posted on Tuesday, Merchant explored Wilson's growth as a leader and highlighted the effect it has had on the team. This quality was reflected during the Aces' 90-68 win as they defeated the Fever after a poor loss against them in Game 1.
This response from Las Vegas was due to a rallying cry sent by Wilson on Monday.
"I told my team yesterday that the loss yesterday was more embarrassing to me than the 53-point loss (to Minnesota) because we really didn’t do anything,” Wilson said. “We didn’t do our job, so if we come to work and do our job, it’s a different story."
Wilson has been at the forefront of everything positive for the Aces this season, as her performances earned her a fourth MVP win on Sunday. This shift took place after their heavy loss against the Lynx in August, which resulted in Becky Hammon offering the players the chance to conduct their own scouting report.
The four-time MVP reportedly took the lead on this assignment and the changes were instant, as revealed by Chelsea Gray.
"She’s communicating and talking a lot more in huddles and meetings and organizing us, little things on scouting reports during practice,” Gray said. “She’s just a lot more vocal, which is a step that she wanted and needed to take."
This change in mindset was visible during Game 2 as Wilson offered a standout performance, recording 25 points and nine rebounds while shooting 52.5% from the field.
A'ja Wilson offers her thoughts on her team's Game 2 performance after a "wakeup call" in Game 1
The Las Vegas Aces put on a superb display against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, defeating the Commissioner's Cup champions by 22 points. This performance stemmed from their disappointing loss in Game 1, during which they were outclassed by the Fever.
During the post-game conference, Wilson offered her take on her team's performance after a "wakeup call" in Game 1.
" I don't know if necessarily it's a wakeup call. I just think we came to work. We didn't come to work on game one, and that's on all of us. And I think game two, we just decided to come to work, and when we do that and we do it the right way and we play the right way, good things happen," Wilson expressed. (Timestamp: 2:55 onwards).
The Las Vegas Aces will travel to Indiana on Friday as they hope to take the lead in the series.