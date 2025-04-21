WNBA insider spills major details on Chicago Sky's $38 million new facility delay

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky just got some bad news. According to a report by Julia Poe of The Chicago Tribune, the Sky's new $38 million worth training facility will not be ready this year.
The completion of their new state-of-the-art practice facility has been delayed into 2026. It was initially expected to be done by October of 2025.
The new building is being constructed in partnership with the village of Bedford Park as a part of the second phase of the Wintrust Sports Complex. However, per a meeting minutes of the Bedford Park board of directors, the Sky has had some financial issues that could delay the project:
"Chicago Sky backed off on a request for more money," the minutes read. "President (Davidy) Brady stated that they are having trouble getting a loan. They are requesting the village to front the money for them, interest-free."
The project will also reportedly include a hotel, a gas station, two restaurants, and two turf fields. Fortunately, despite the delay, the report also states that they're fully expecting to have the facility ready to go for training camp in April of 2026.
Needless to say, the report about the Sky having issues securing a loan might seem worrisome, but Poe argues that the delay has more to do with the alteration of the construction plans and the final cost estimations of the project.
The facility was initially expected to cost the team around $38 million.
The Chicago Sky will look to rebound next season
Despite this unfortunate turn of events, the upcoming season can't start soon enough for the Chicago Sky. They will have a new coach in Tyler Marsh, and with another season of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, the Sky will hope to bounce back after a complicated campaign last year.
They added more young firepower to their ranks by reuniting Hailey Van Lith with her former LSU teammate, Angel Reese.
Van Lith led three different programs deep into the NCAA Tournament during her five-year collegiate career, and she also has had success with Team USA women's 3x3 basketball team.
She leaves TCU with single-season records in assists (204) and points scored (680), and she will give Chicago another much-needed scoring punch after a disappointing campaign in 2024.