WNBA legend 100% agrees with Sue Bird's bold take on Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers' emotional moment

Former WNBA star Rebecca Lobo agrees with Sue Bird's take on Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers' recent emotional moment. On Monday, the UConn Huskies defeated the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 91-57. Following the game, Auriemma and Bueckers attended a post-game conference and after answering a few questions, the Huskies guard left.

As she was leaving, Auriemma was seen rubbing his nose and seemed like he was holding back tears. Lobo shared an Instagram post from "Just Women's Sports," which reported Bird's reaction to Auriemma:

"No F---ing way he was crying."

Lobo expressed her thoughts on Bird's comments in her IG story:

"Agree 100% with @sbird10. Zero chance."

Rebecca Lobo agrees with Sue Bird's reaction to the viral Auriemma moment. (Credits: @promise50/Instagram)

The moment went viral and Sue Bird expressed her take on the moment in the latest episode of her "A Touch More" podcast. She denied the narratives claiming Auriemma was crying after Bueckers left the press conference.

"It's going around the internet that he was crying," Bird said. "And I just want to say, as someone who played there and knows this man pretty well, ain't no f*****g way he was crying. And that has nothing to do with Paige. He might go home at night and cry about this. No way was he crying on that podium in that moment, no chance."

Bird and Rebecca Lobo both played under Geno Auriemma during their time as college hoopers. They both won National Championships with the Huskies with Bird achieving the marvelous feat twice. However, they did not play together as Lobo had already headed to the WNBA when Bird joined the Huskies' ranks.

Sue Bird shares thoughts on JuJu Watkins' ACL injury

On Monday, JuJu Watkins was escorted out in the first quarter of the game against Mississippi State after she fell to the ground and injured herself. Later on, it was revealed that Watkins had torn the ACL in her right knee.

Sue Bird, who had an illustrious WNBA career and has dealt with injuries and tough rehabs, imparted her wisdom on ACL injuries and Watkins on the Thursday episode of her podcast.

"JuJu will be fine, she'll be back on the court. Yes, it's a difficult rehab... I know when I tore my ACL, it changed my life, it changed my career, it changed my trajectory. And I was of a similar age," Bird said.

"So I get that it feels like a death sentence. But if there would be one thing I could tell JuJu, it's not. It's not," Bird continued. "But that doesn't take away from how awful it is." (12:45)

Sue Bird has been in a similar situation to the Trojans star. She suffered an ACL tear eight games into her freshman season for the UConn Huskies. However, she went through rehab and made a strong comeback. She helped the Huskies win two national championships and went on become one of the best WNBA players in history.

