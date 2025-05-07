WNBA legend Alysha Clark spellbound over 6' 6" Dominique Molonga's dunking prowess in first practice game

WNBA legend and Seattle Storm forward Alysha Clark made her feelings known on the Storm's newest addition, 6'6 center Dominique Molonga. The team drafted the French native second overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft last month.

Ad

Molonga received international attention for her ability to rise up and dunk easily, but seeing it in highlights and seeing it in person are separate things. The Storm posted a video of the center displaying her skills during practice on Tuesday and Alysha Clark reposted it to her Instagram story and wrote:

"Just insane."

Alysha Clark's reaction to Dominique Molonga's dunk (via Instagram/@alyshaclark)

In the caption to the video posted by Storm revealed that the French center actions were during her first practice with the team.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Alysha Clark returned to the Seattle Storm this offseason after signing a one-year deal worth $185,000. She spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Aces and helped the organization win a championship in 2023.

The title was the second in a back-to-back run for Las Vegas, but the third overall for Clark after winning two WNBA championships with the Seattle Storm in 2018 and 2020. She is entering her 14th season in the WNBA and will be a vital piece in the growth of rookie Molonga with her veteran leadership.

Ad

Dominique Molonga has the chance to be in rare company with her ability to dunk. Only eight women in the history of the WNBA have dunked in a game, and Brittany Griner is the only player to dunk more than once. The Atlanta Dream center holds the all-time record with 27 dunks.

WNBA players praise Alysha Clark for returning for 14th season

Alysha Clark has been around the league for a while and marked her return to Seattle this weekend with an Instagram post letting the fans and the WNBA know that she still has it.

Ad

"Officially the (c)oldest in the league #Year14 #ForYouPops," Clark captioned the post.

Ad

Alysha Clark was drafted as a second round pick in 2010 by the now-defunct San Antonio Stars, who later became the Las Vegas Aces. She did not make the roster and finally joined the Storm in 2012 and played for the team till 2020. After a two-year break due to injuries, Clark singed with the Aces in 2023 and stayed for two seasons.

Her peers around the WNBA reacted to her return for another year in the comments section of the Instagram post.

Ad

"Love this! Miss you old lady," former Aces teammate Sydney Colson said.

"I miss Sly," Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin wrote.

"Like wine," New York Liberty guard Tasha Cloud commented.

WNBA players' comments (via Instagram/@alyshaclark)

Clark and the Seattle Storm open the regular season on May 17 against the Phoenix Mercury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More