WNBA legend Candace Parker begins post-retirement chapter donning presidency role for Adidas Women's Basketball 

After a career that spanned 15 years, Candace Parker announced she was retiring from the WNBA. Recent developments suggest how the women's basketball legend plans to spend her time following her playing career.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that Parker is going to be the President of Adidas' women's basketball division moving forward. She will be working alongside WNBA players partnered with the company along with overseeing products and branding.

Expand Tweet

Parker and Adidas go way back, as she first partnered with the brand back in 2008. The signed her as a signature athlete after an impressive first season in the WNBA. Parker averaged 18.5 points and 9.5 rebounds as a rookie, winning Rookie of the Year and MVP at the same time.

In 2010, Candace Parker made history within Adidas. She was the first female athlete to receive their own signature shoe. Parker had the "Ace Commander" and another shoe that came out in 2011. However, both shoes are discontinued now.

Towards the end of her career, Parker teamed up with Adidas to help out the next generation of women's athletes. She started a mentorship program for college athletes who inked an NIL did with the sportswear company. Among the notable names to do so is former LSU star Hailey Van Lith.

Candace Parker announces WNBA retirement with heartfelt social media post

Instead of a reporter breaking the news, Candace Parker got to tell the world that she was stepping away from the game of basketball. In a long post on Instgram she admitted part of her wanted to play one more season, but she knew it was time to walk away.

"I’m retiring," Parker wrote on Instagram. "I promised I’d never cheat the game & that I’d leave it in a better place than I came into it. The competitor in me always wants 1 more, but it’s time. My HEART & body knew, but I needed to give my mind time to accept it."

Candace Parker's WNBA journey began in 2008, when the LA Sparks drafted her No. 1 overall. She'd spend a majoirty of her career there, helping lead the franchise to two championships in the process.

After a long tenure in LA, Parker departed to play for her hometown Chicago Sky. Following a brief stint there, she managed to end her career on top. Parker signed with the Las Vegas Aces last season, where she was part of a championship team.

Parker will still be in and around the game as she regularly appears as an analyst on TNT. She also stated in her Instagram post that it's a goal of hers to become an owner in the NBA and WNBA.