WNBA legend Candace Parker drops heartfelt reaction to Boozer twins' selfless act curing brother's cancer 

Candace Parker expressed her heartfelt thoughts for the Boozer Twins' selfless actions toward their brother. On Wednesday, Parker shared ESPN Originals' Instagram post on her Instagram story.

The post featured snippets and teasers from ESPN's "Blood Brothers" documentary. The documentary covers the incredible story of the brotherly bond shared between the sons of former Bulls player Carlos Boozer.

Candace Parker encapsulated her thoughts on the post through heart emojis in her story's caption.

Candace Parker reacts to the Boozer brothers' story. (Credits: @candaceparker/Instagram)

The post gave a brief synopsis of the documentary via short videos and quotes from the brothers. Carlos Boozer's oldest son, Carmani Boozer, was born with sickle cell disease, which prevents the normal production of red blood cells and imparts the blood flow in the body.

The only solution to the disease was a bone marrow transplant, however, it was hard to find a donor. Eventually, the doctors suggested an alternative method of harvesting the stem cells from Boozers' younger twins' umbilical cord when they were born and transplanting them to Carmani with hopes of the boy developing a new bone marrow.

The method worked, and Carmani Boozer is now living a normal life. The Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron, know about their role in their older brother's life, and in the video feature on the post, they called their bond sacred. Carmani, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude toward his younger brothers for saving his life.

Candace Parker holds back tears while talking about the impact coach Pat Summitt had on her life

Candace Parker was the 'chosen one' in women's basketball. She immediately made a name for herself when she played for the Tennessee Volunteers and later on for the LA Sparks in the WNBA.

Most of her development as a player happened when she played for the Volunteers under coach Pat Summitt. On Mar. 12, the three-time WNBA champion got emotional reminiscing about her college coach in an appearance on "Storytime with Lefkoe".

Paker said Summitt taught her the importance of eye contact and her words motivated her. While reminiscing, Parker got teary-eyed and continued praising her former coach while holding back tears:

"You're gonna get me emotional, but she had this crystal blue stare that she could get you to wanna run through walls, and so being able to carry on her legacy is truly important. I'm going to get you, you got me crying."

Summitt died on Jun. 28, 2016, at 64. The legendary coach won eight NCAA D1 Tournaments and 16 SEC Tournaments and even received the 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom.

