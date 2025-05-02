WNBA legend Lisa Leslie points out unusual feature about Angel Reese's shooting predicting massive improvements in offensive game

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, Angel Reese began to work with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie on her touch around the rim. During an appearance on The Adrienne Ross show earlier this year, Leslie stated that Reese has a "fixable" problem with her layups. Since then, the Hall of Famer and Chicago Sky forward have worked together to help Reese evolve.

Going into the 2025 season, Lisa Leslie is confident Angel Reese will grow as a player. In a Sports Illustrated interview on Friday, she highlighted a unique aspect of Reese's game that sets her apart.

"She's a lefty who shoots very well on the right side. She has an excellent work ethic and she's gonna continue to get better. ... But I am very confident that Angel will continue to get better and have an even better sophomore season than she did as a rookie."

While players are typically more comfortable with their dominant hand, in Reese's case, she's more comfortable going up on the right side. As a natural lefty, taking advice from a legend like Lisa Leslie is bound to help Angel Reese develop her touch around the rim.

Looking at Angel Reese's status for the 2025 WNBA season after suffering a wrist injury while playing in Unrivaled

Late in her rookie year, Angel Reese suffered a wrist injury that sidelined her. She was candid with fans about its severity, explaining the need for surgery to avoid early arthritis.

Although the injury ended her WNBA season, she later joined Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled League, where she received Defensive Player of the Year honors.

However, like her WNBA season, her 2025 Unrivaled season was also cut short by another wrist injury, keeping the DPOY from the championship game.

Despite that - per a statement released by the Chicago Sky on Thursday - Angel Reese is healthy and eligible to play in Friday's preseason game against the Brazilian National Team at her alma mater, LSU.

Given that the 2025 WNBA season tips off on May 17, with Reese and the Sky facing off with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, the expectation is that the Unrivaled DPOY will be 100 percent and ready to go.

