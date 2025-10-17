WNBA legend’s honest Angel Reese assessment puts bad spotlight on Chicago Sky’s leadership

Lisa Leslie recently reflected on Angel Reese’s short time with the Chicago Sky, explaining what she believes went wrong. According to Leslie, the lack of a veteran mentor for Reese harmed her development.During an appearance on “Good Follow,” Leslie spoke about the importance of having a mentor in a player’s early years. She pointed out how successful Napheesa Collier has become because of Sylvia Fowles’ presence in the Minnesota Lynx’s locker room. Leslie believes the Sky did not allow Reese enough time to be a rookie, expecting her to take charge right away.“So I don't know that she necessarily had the veteran leadership that she should have had coming into the WNBA,” Leslie said. “I wish that for her because you think about the top teams like a Minnesota and you think about Napheesa Collier having someone like Big Syl.” “To have a veteran that just like, ‘hey, this is what we do, this is how we work’... That is an opportunity to be a rookie and have a veteran that leads you. And even if that veteran's not necessarily leading and scoring and all of that, but just how to be a pro, how you carry yourself, things that you respond to, things you don't respond to.”As Angel Reese’s second season with the Chicago Sky came to an end, speculations began regarding her future with the franchise. Even before the regular season was over, and long after the Sky were out of playoff contention, Reese made it to the headlines for her candid remarks. She demanded that the front office build a stronger roster that could truly compete for a championship.Despite the Sky’s second-to-last finish in the standings, Reese had a memorable individual campaign, averaging 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.Lisa Leslie lauds Angel Reese for “opening doors” with Victoria’s Secret successEarlier this week, Angel Reese made headlines after becoming the first athlete, alongside Suni Lee, to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway in New York City.WNBA legend Lisa Leslie shared how proud she was of Reese and talked about how this moment could open new opportunities for other players in the league.“I thought it was amazing, she looked beautiful. I thought she had the confidence that she needed. And it's her first time,&quot; Leslie said. &quot;I just sent her a personal message and I was very proud of her. I'm happy that she's the first WNBA player to do it because that's going to open doors hopefully for more.”Angel Reese added another achievement to her long list of off-court successes. Earlier this year, she launched her own signature shoe line with Reebok and graced the cover of NBA 2K26 and Vogue magazine.