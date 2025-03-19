WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes drops bombshell claim about Las Vegas Aces front office plans for upcoming season after failing to repeat in 2024

Despite it being many years since Sheryl Swoopes played her last game in the WNBA, she remains deeply engrossed in the happenings all across the league. Recently, Swoopes shared some wild speculation regarding one WNBA team that was in the championship picture not too long ago.

On the Mar. 6 episode of her "Levels to This" podcast, the four-time WNBA champion brought up a rumor regarding the Las Vegas Aces — in particular, how the front office of this franchise would be operating this coming season:

"Word on the street is, I don't think they're going to have a GM," Swoopes said on the podcast. "That's I'm saying. Damn. So I guess it's just Becky [Hammon] and Nikki [Fargas], maybe, the ones that's putting this squad together."

Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game Two - Source: Getty

If Swoopes' claim is true, the Aces won't be bringing in a new general manager to replace Natalie Williams, whose two-year stint with the team came to an end when the Aces organization didn't renew her contract in late 2024.

In the scenario laid out by Swoopes, the duties of Aces GM would be carried out by Hammon, the team's head coach, and Fargas, the team's president. This would appear to be the Aces' attempt at trying a fresh way of doing things, as they failed to get back to the WNBA Finals last year after winning championships in 2022 and 2023.

Sheryl Swoopes on A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe with Nike: "It's about f****ng time"

While Swoopes wasn't quite sure about the structure of the Aces' front office moving forward, she was completely certain about how she felt towards the success of one of the team's biggest stars.

At a Nike event last month, Swoopes gave A'ja Wilson her props for getting a signature shoe line:

"It's about f****ng time," Swoopes said, drawing a smile from Wilson. "Back in 1997, when I got my first signature shoe, Nike didn't even have a women's sports marketing target. And look where we are today."

A visibly emotional Swoopes emphasized the significance of another Black woman getting a Nike signature shoe, saying that the moment was not just for Black girls but for "every little girl out there who dares to dream."

